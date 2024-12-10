Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

CUET-UG, PG Set To Undergo Several Changes In 2025 Edition: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

Students will be allowed to appear for CUET-UG in any subject irrespective of subjects studied in class 12, says UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar

CUET-UG, PG Set To Undergo Several Changes In 2025 Edition: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has unveiled plans to revamp the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admissions, set to take effect in 2025. This overhaul follows extensive feedback from previous years and is backed by an expert committee tasked with enhancing various aspects of the exam, including its structure, number of papers, duration, syllabus, and operational efficiency.

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar emphasized the importance of continual improvement in the examination process, stating, “It is essential to continuously improve the examination process to provide a better, more efficient, and conducive environment for students taking CUET.”

As part of the revision, the UGC will release a draft proposal outlining the updated guidelines for CUET-UG and CUET-PG 2025. This draft will be shared with students, parents, educators, and institutions, encouraging them to provide feedback to ensure that the changes align with the needs of all stakeholders.

The CUET journey has not been without challenges. The inaugural CUET-UG in 2022 was marred by technical glitches, including the need to normalize scores across multiple shifts. The 2024 exam introduced a hybrid mode for the first time but faced cancellations in Delhi due to logistical difficulties. With these upcoming changes, the UGC aims to resolve these issues, creating a more seamless and reliable testing experience.

Introduced to standardize admissions across universities, CUET aims to level the playing field for students from diverse educational backgrounds. Last year, 283 universities adopted the exam, with approximately 13.47 lakh candidates registered. The UGC continues to push for more institutions to embrace this national-level entrance test, reducing the reliance on varying cut-offs and simplifying the admissions process.

The CUET UG 2024 was conducted in multiple phases from May 15 to May 29 and July 19, while the CUET PG exams were held from March 11 to March 28. The upcoming changes promise to address previous concerns and provide a smoother, more efficient exam process for future candidates.

This move signals a positive step toward transforming CUET into a robust and user-friendly admission gateway for students across India.

Filed under

CUET-UG 2025

Advertisement

Also Read

Throwback To When SM Krishna Read Portuguese Foreign Minister Speech In The UNSC In 2011

Throwback To When SM Krishna Read Portuguese Foreign Minister Speech In The UNSC In 2011

Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

SC Rejects Centre’s Plea Against Reinstating Retired Chhattisgarh IPS Officer

SC Rejects Centre’s Plea Against Reinstating Retired Chhattisgarh IPS Officer

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

Manchester City’s Charges Increased To 130 By Premier League

Manchester City’s Charges Increased To 130 By Premier League

Entertainment

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A Player

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Involved?

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little Insensitive’- Here’s Why!

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox