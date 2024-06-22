Education Ministry Forms Committee To Reform Examination Process And NTA Functioning Amid Paper Leak Concerns

In response to the recent controversy surrounding alleged paper leaks, the Ministry of Education has taken decisive steps by forming a high-level committee aimed at reforming the examination process and enhancing the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Led by Dr K Radhakrishnan, former Chairman of ISRO, the 7-member committee has been tasked with delivering comprehensive recommendations within the next two months. This initiative comes amidst widespread concerns over irregularities reported during this year’s National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) and NET exams, administered by the NTA, triggering protests and calls for systemic reforms.

“The Ministry of Education has constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts to ensure the transparent, smooth, and fair conduct of examinations through the National Testing Agency (NTA). The committee will focus on proposing reforms in the examination processes, strengthening data security protocols, and reviewing the organizational structure and operations of NTA,” the ministry announced.

This development follows Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s recent commitment to addressing issues within the NTA by establishing this committee of experts.

Alongside Dr K Radhakrishnan, the committee includes Dr Randeep Guleria (Former Director, AIIMS Delhi), Prof. B J Rao (Vice Chancellor, Central University of Hyderabad), Prof. Ramamurthy K (Professor Emeritus, IIT Madras), Pankaj Bansal (Co-Founder, People Strong and Board Member, Karmayogi Bharat), Prof. Aditya Mittal (Dean Student Affairs, IIT Delhi), and Govind Jaiswal (Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, Member Secretary).

Key objectives of the committee include:

Conducting a thorough analysis of the entire examination process to identify areas for improvement and mitigate potential breaches.

Reviewing and enhancing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of NTA, with a focus on strengthening monitoring mechanisms.

Evaluating and proposing enhancements to existing data security measures employed by NTA.

Examining the organizational framework and operational mechanisms of NTA, while clearly defining roles and responsibilities at all levels.

Assessing the current Grievance Redressal Mechanism within NTA and recommending measures for its optimization.

“The Committee has been mandated to submit its detailed report to the Ministry within two months and may enlist the support of Subject Matter Experts as necessary,” the ministry emphasized.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: On NEET and UGC-NET issues, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule says, “It is a complete failure of the government of India because, with so much technology, I can’t seem to understand why there are so many glitches every time there’s a competitive exam. Students… pic.twitter.com/jZwVgqNcV1 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2024

This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to upholding the integrity and credibility of India’s examination system amidst growing demands for transparency and accountability.