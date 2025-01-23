Home
Thursday, January 23, 2025
IIT Madras Admits Five National Athletes Under ‘Sports Excellence Admission’ For 2024-2025

IIT Madras has launched the Sports Excellence Admission (SEA) program, admitting five national-level athletes for the academic year 2024-2025. This initiative allows talented sportspersons to pursue undergraduate studies while continuing to excel in their sports.

IIT Madras Admits Five National Athletes Under ‘Sports Excellence Admission’ For 2024-2025

IIT Madras has introduced a unique initiative to admit students who excel in sports through its Sports Excellence Admission (SEA) program. The institute has become the first IIT in India to offer separate admissions for athletes who have achieved national-level recognition in their respective sports. For the 2024-2025 academic year, five national athletes have been granted admission under this initiative, allowing them to continue excelling in their sports while pursuing higher education.

Key Features of the Sports Excellence Admission Program

  • Special Supernumerary Seats: IIT Madras provides two additional seats per undergraduate program for Indian nationals, one of which is exclusively reserved for female athletes.
  • Academic and Athletic Excellence: The admitted athletes are not only top performers in sports but have also qualified through the JEE (Advanced) exam, maintaining the institute’s high academic standards while encouraging athletic achievement.

Meet the Athletes Admitted Under SEA

  1. Ms. Arohi Bhave (Volleyball, Maharashtra) – Admitted to BS (Medical Sciences and Engineering)
  2. Mr. Aryaman Mandal (Water Polo & Swimming, West Bengal) – Admitted to B.Tech (Computer Science and Engineering)
  3. Ms. Nandini Jain (Squash, Delhi) – Admitted to B.Tech (Computer Science and Engineering)
  4. Mr. Prabhav Gupta (Table Tennis, Delhi) – Admitted to B.Tech (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science)
  5. Mr. Vangala Vedavachan Reddy (Lawn Tennis, Andhra Pradesh) – Admitted to B.Tech (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science)

Encouraging a Balance Between Sports and Academics

The initiative is led by Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, who highlighted the importance of encouraging children to engage in sports from an early age. He shared, “We hope this initiative motivates young children to get involved in sports, providing them with opportunities to grow both academically and athletically.”

The Genesis of the Sports Excellence Admission Program

Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula, Head of the Center of Excellence in Sports Science and Analytics (CESSA), explained that the SEA program was conceptualized over two years ago. This initiative was designed to bring in talented athletes without compromising academic standards. The first cohort of SEA students joined IIT Madras in July 2024, marking a significant step in supporting sports alongside education.

Admission Process and Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the Sports Excellence Admission, candidates must:

  • Clear JEE (Advanced): Candidates must secure a position in the Common Rank List (CRL) or the category-wise rank list of JEE (Advanced).
  • Medal in National/International Sports: Applicants must have won a medal in a National or International-level sports competition in the last four years.
  • Sports Rank List (SRL): A separate Sports Rank List will be created based on athletes’ performance in selected sports, determining their eligibility for admission.

A Step Forward for Indian Athletes

This program at IIT Madras offers a unique opportunity for talented athletes to balance their sporting careers with top-notch education. The Sports Excellence Admission initiative supports both academic and athletic aspirations, helping athletes thrive in their chosen fields.

For More Information on the SEA Program

Visit the official IIT Madras SEA Portal for more details on eligibility, application processes, and the admission procedure.

ALSO READInvestor Boom: NSE Registers 1 Crore New Investors In 5 Months, Reaches 11 Crore Milestone

 

