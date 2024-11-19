Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
JEE Main 2025: Know Will NTA Reschedule The Exam In Case Of Date Clash? Check Answers To FAQs

JEE Main 2025: NTA opens registration for Session 1 until Nov 22. FAQs clarify exam cities, date clashes, and Aadhaar authentication. Learn more here!

JEE Main 2025: Know Will NTA Reschedule The Exam In Case Of Date Clash? Check Answers To FAQs

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a comprehensive FAQ document to address candidates’ concerns about the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025. Aspiring engineers and architects eyeing premier institutions such as the NITs and IIITs must act swiftly, as registration for Session 1 ends on November 22, 2024. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the registration process, important dates, and answers to critical questions.

Key Dates and Registration Details

  • Registration Deadline: November 22, 2024
  • Correction Window: November 26–27, 2024
  • Exam Dates: January 22–31, 2025

Candidates can apply for Session 1 on the official NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The process includes creating a user ID, filling out the application form, uploading documents, and fee payment.

FAQs: Important Clarifications from NTA

1. Choice of Exam Cities

The selection of exam cities depends on the permanent and current addresses provided during registration. International candidates can opt for Indian cities or designated centers in nearby countries.

2. Exam Date Clashes

NTA has clarified that examination dates are final and cannot be changed, even if they coincide with other National or State-level exams. Candidates must plan accordingly.

3. Selection of Date and Time Slot

Applicants cannot choose their exam date or time. These are assigned randomly by a computer-based system to maintain fairness and avoid bias.

4. Changes to Exam Centre

Once the roll number and exam center are allotted, candidates cannot request changes to their assigned city or venue under any circumstances.

5. Aadhaar Authentication

While Aadhaar authentication is optional, candidates are advised to ensure their Aadhaar details are up-to-date for smooth verification during registration.

Step-by-Step Guide to JEE Main 2025 Registration

  1. Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. Click on the ‘New Registration’ link on the homepage.
  3. Provide required details to create a new user ID and password.
  4. Fill out the application form carefully, ensuring all details are accurate.
  5. Upload documents, including a recent photograph and signature, in the prescribed format.
  6. Pay the application fee online.
  7. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

To ensure inclusivity, JEE Main 2025 will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, and Urdu.

Pro Tips for Applicants

  • Double-check your information before submitting the form to avoid errors during the correction window.
  • Keep your Aadhaar card or other government-issued IDs handy for smooth registration.
  • Start revising early to cover the extensive syllabus comprehensively.
  • Regularly monitor the official website for updates or announcements.

With the JEE Main 2025 schedule now public, candidates must prioritize their preparation and complete the registration process without delay. This exam is a gateway to prestigious engineering and architecture programs across India, making it a critical milestone for aspirants.

ALSO READ: Staff Selection Commission Announces Exam Dates, Check Here The Schedule Of Constable, SSC CGL And More

Filed under

JEE Main 2025 registration JEE Main FAQs JEE preparation NTA exam schedule
