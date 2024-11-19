Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Staff Selection Commission Announces Exam Dates, Check Here The Schedule Of Constable, SSC CGL And More

SSC announces exam dates for CGL Tier-II, GD Constable, and Stenographer Skill Test. Check the detailed 2024-25 schedule for competitive exams.

Staff Selection Commission Announces Exam Dates, Check Here The Schedule Of Constable, SSC CGL And More

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the exam schedule for several key recruitment exams to be conducted in 2024 and 2025. In a notification issued on November 19, 2024, SSC detailed the timeline for important exams, including the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-II, GD Constable, and Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Skill Test. The announcement has sparked a flurry of activity among aspirants preparing to secure prestigious government positions.

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2024 Tier-II exam, which serves as the next step for candidates who have cleared the Tier-I stage, is scheduled from January 18 to 20, 2025. This is one of SSC’s flagship recruitment processes, offering opportunities in various central government departments. Aspirants are advised to focus on advanced preparation strategies to secure their desired positions in this highly competitive exam.

For those aspiring to join the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Assam Rifles, or the Narcotics Control Bureau, the GD Constable 2025 exam is set to take place from February 4 to 25, 2025. Spread across multiple dates, this large-scale recruitment drive is expected to see significant participation, given its scope and the prestigious roles offered. Candidates should prepare rigorously, especially for the physical and written test phases, to maximize their chances.

MUST READ: CBSE Dismisses Reports Of Syllabus Reduction, Check Update On Open Book Test

The Skill Test for the Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2023-24 will be conducted on December 6, 2024. This test marks a crucial stage for candidates vying for stenographer positions in various government departments. Aspirants must refine their shorthand and typing skills to excel in this phase, as precision and speed are critical.

The SSC has emphasized the importance of staying updated through its official website. Aspirants are encouraged to regularly check for updates, including any changes to the schedule, additional instructions, or clarification regarding exam formats.

Furthermore, SSC has reminded candidates to carefully follow instructions outlined in their respective admit cards and official notices. With competitive exams, every detail counts, and being informed can make a significant difference.

Preparation Tips for Aspirants

  1. Structured Study Plans: Allocate time judiciously across all subjects and dedicate focused hours to weaker areas.
  2. Mock Tests and Previous Papers: Regularly practice with mock tests to improve accuracy and time management.
  3. Stay Physically Fit: For GD Constable aspirants, maintaining physical fitness is crucial for clearing the physical efficiency test.
  4. Skill Practice for Stenographers: Refine typing speed and shorthand to ensure you meet the required benchmarks.

ALSO READ: UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 To Take Place On December 22, Full Details

Filed under

CGL Tier-II exam date Constable recruitment SSC exam schedule 2024-25 SSC exams preparation
Advertisement

Also Read

Maharashtra Set for a Smooth Electoral Process; Voting To Begin Across 288 Assembly Seats

Maharashtra Set for a Smooth Electoral Process; Voting To Begin Across 288 Assembly Seats

PM Modi Embarks on Historic Visit to Guyana, Strengthening Ties with CARICOM and Beyond

PM Modi Embarks on Historic Visit to Guyana, Strengthening Ties with CARICOM and Beyond

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Mock Polls Begin

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Mock Polls Begin

WHO Approves Second Mpox Vaccine For Emergency Use

WHO Approves Second Mpox Vaccine For Emergency Use

When Is Thanksgiving 2024 ? Traditions, History, Holidays And All You Need To Know

When Is Thanksgiving 2024 ? Traditions, History, Holidays And All You Need To Know

Entertainment

Prince Harry Gets Neck Tattoo From Jelly Roll: I Was Thinking My Lower Back Or My Ass

Prince Harry Gets Neck Tattoo From Jelly Roll: I Was Thinking My Lower Back Or

AR Rahman, Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

AR Rahman, Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

Diddy’s Dorm Inmates Eager To Get His Attention By Doing Small Favours Like Making Bed: Report

Diddy’s Dorm Inmates Eager To Get His Attention By Doing Small Favours Like Making Bed:

You Will Be SHOCKED To Know How Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Failures

You Will Be SHOCKED To Know How Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Failures

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Veteran Malayalam Actor Siddique

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Veteran Malayalam Actor Siddique

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox