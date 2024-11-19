Staff Selection Commission Announces Exam Dates, Check Here The Schedule Of Constable, SSC CGL And More

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the exam schedule for several key recruitment exams to be conducted in 2024 and 2025. In a notification issued on November 19, 2024, SSC detailed the timeline for important exams, including the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-II, GD Constable, and Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Skill Test. The announcement has sparked a flurry of activity among aspirants preparing to secure prestigious government positions.

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2024 Tier-II exam, which serves as the next step for candidates who have cleared the Tier-I stage, is scheduled from January 18 to 20, 2025. This is one of SSC’s flagship recruitment processes, offering opportunities in various central government departments. Aspirants are advised to focus on advanced preparation strategies to secure their desired positions in this highly competitive exam.

For those aspiring to join the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Assam Rifles, or the Narcotics Control Bureau, the GD Constable 2025 exam is set to take place from February 4 to 25, 2025. Spread across multiple dates, this large-scale recruitment drive is expected to see significant participation, given its scope and the prestigious roles offered. Candidates should prepare rigorously, especially for the physical and written test phases, to maximize their chances.

The Skill Test for the Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2023-24 will be conducted on December 6, 2024. This test marks a crucial stage for candidates vying for stenographer positions in various government departments. Aspirants must refine their shorthand and typing skills to excel in this phase, as precision and speed are critical.

The SSC has emphasized the importance of staying updated through its official website. Aspirants are encouraged to regularly check for updates, including any changes to the schedule, additional instructions, or clarification regarding exam formats.

Furthermore, SSC has reminded candidates to carefully follow instructions outlined in their respective admit cards and official notices. With competitive exams, every detail counts, and being informed can make a significant difference.

Preparation Tips for Aspirants

Structured Study Plans: Allocate time judiciously across all subjects and dedicate focused hours to weaker areas. Mock Tests and Previous Papers: Regularly practice with mock tests to improve accuracy and time management. Stay Physically Fit: For GD Constable aspirants, maintaining physical fitness is crucial for clearing the physical efficiency test. Skill Practice for Stenographers: Refine typing speed and shorthand to ensure you meet the required benchmarks.

