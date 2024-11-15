CBSE Dismisses Reports Of Syllabus Reduction, Check Update On Open Book Test

These clarifications were issued following claims in some media outlets that CBSE had decided to reduce the syllabus for the 2025 exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has dismissed recent reports suggesting a 15 percent syllabus reduction for the 2025 board exams for Classes 10 and 12. CBSE also clarified that it has no plans to implement open-book exams in select subjects or to raise the weightage of internal assessments.

These clarifications were issued following claims in some media outlets that CBSE had decided to reduce the syllabus for the 2025 exams. The reports referenced comments allegedly made by CBSE regional officer Vikas Kumar Agrawal at a school principal’s summit, “Bridging the Gap,” held in Indore.

CBSE Addresses Misinformation

In an official statement, CBSE refuted these reports, labeling them as false. The board emphasized that it has not issued any policy change or announcement related to syllabus reduction or exam format revisions. CBSE also reminded the public that any authentic updates regarding examination policies are only released through the board’s official website or other authorized communication channels.

“The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) wishes to inform that no changes have been made to the evaluation system, examination format, or syllabus for the 2025 board exams. These reports are baseless,” CBSE stated, reinforcing that the board remains committed to transparency through official channels.

No Immediate Changes for the 2025 Exams

CBSE confirmed that the existing single-term examination format will continue for Class 10 and 12 students for the 2024-2025 academic year. While there are discussions about reintroducing a two-term examination format in the 2025-26 session, any potential changes will not apply to students taking the 2025 board exams. CBSE assured that any future adjustments to examination policies will be communicated officially to avoid confusion.