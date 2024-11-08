Candidates must hold an LLB degree with a minimum of 55% aggregate marks. also should be registered with the Bar Council of India or a State Bar Council.

The Indian Army is inviting applications from unmarried male and female law graduates for the grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Branch. To be eligible, candidates must hold an LLB degree with a minimum of 55% aggregate marks. Additionally, a valid CLAT PG 2024 score is required for all applicants, including those who have completed or are pursuing an LLM. Candidates must also be eligible for registration with the Bar Council of India or a State Bar Council and must have graduated from a college or university recognized by the Bar Council of India.

Applicants must be between 21 and 27 years of age as of July 1, 2025.

The Short Service Commission will be granted to both men and women in the regular Indian Army for an initial period of 10 years, which may be extended by an additional 4 years. Officers who wish to continue serving in the Army after 10 years of service may be considered for a Permanent Commission (PC), provided they meet all eligibility criteria.

Please note, candidates are not permitted to marry during their training and must not marry until the completion of their training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA). Additionally, candidates will not be allowed to live with their parents or guardians during this period.

Upon successful completion of the Pre-Commission Training at OTA, Chennai, candidates will be awarded a “Post Graduate Diploma in Defence Management and Strategic Studies” by the University of Madras.

How to Apply:

Visit the official Indian Army website: www.joinindianarmy.nic.in Click on ‘Officer Entry Appln/Login’ and then select ‘Registration’. Complete the online registration form and click ‘Apply Online’ on your Dashboard. You will be redirected to a page titled ‘Officers Selection – Eligibility’. Click ‘Apply’ under the Short Service Commission JAG Entry Course. A new page will appear with the ‘Application Form’. Carefully read the instructions and click ‘Continue’ to fill in the required details. Save and continue at each step before moving to the next section.

Important Dates:

Online applications opened on October 30, 2024.

The last date to apply is November 28, 2024.

This is a great opportunity for law graduates to serve in the Indian Army as part of the Judge Advocate General Branch.

