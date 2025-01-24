National Girl Child Day: Here Are India’s Top Government Schemes For Girl Child Education

National Girl Child Day, celebrated every year on January 24, highlights the importance of empowering girls and addressing the challenges they face, such as child marriage and limited access to education.

India celebrates National Girl Child Day every year on January 24 to recognize the potential of girls and address the social challenges they face. Launched in 2008, the day focuses on combating issues like child marriage, gender-based discrimination, and limited access to education and healthcare. It emphasizes the importance of creating a future where boys and girls have equal opportunities to thrive.

This year’s celebration highlights the transformative impact of government initiatives aimed at empowering girls, particularly through education and health. Here are the details of some top schemes by government in supporting girls to break barriers and achieve their dreams.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Government Initiatives Driving Change

The CBSE Udaan Scheme, launched under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), provides free-of-cost support to girls in Classes XI and XII to prepare for engineering entrance exams. By addressing the gap between school education and competitive exams, the scheme encourages girls to pursue careers in prestigious engineering institutions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The National Scheme of Incentives to Girls for Secondary Education, introduced in 2008, promotes enrollment among girls aged 14-18. The scheme offers financial support in the form of a fixed deposit of ₹3,000, which can be accessed after passing Class X. However, the scheme excludes married girls, private school students, and those in central government-run schools.

Expanding Opportunities In Rural Areas

The Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Scheme, launched in 2004 and integrated with the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in 2007, focuses on setting up residential schools for girls from marginalized communities, including SC, ST, OBC, and minorities, in underserved regions. These schools have been instrumental in increasing access to education for girls in rural areas.

Another notable initiative is the Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme, which allows parents to save for their daughters’ education and future expenses. With a minimum deposit of ₹250 and a maximum of ₹1.5 lakh annually, this scheme encourages financial planning for higher education and ensures economic security for girls.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: A Flagship Program

Launched in 2015, the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme addresses the declining child sex ratio and promotes girls’ education and empowerment. The program leverages mass media campaigns, community mobilization, and financial incentives to increase awareness and ensure girls have equal access to high-quality education and healthcare.

ALSO READ: IIT Madras Admits Five National Athletes Under ‘Sports Excellence Admission’ For 2024-2025