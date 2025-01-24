Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 24, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

National Girl Child Day: Here Are India’s Top Government Schemes For Girl Child Education

National Girl Child Day, celebrated every year on January 24, highlights the importance of empowering girls and addressing the challenges they face, such as child marriage and limited access to education.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
National Girl Child Day: Here Are India’s Top Government Schemes For Girl Child Education

India celebrates National Girl Child Day every year on January 24 to recognize the potential of girls and address the social challenges they face. Launched in 2008, the day focuses on combating issues like child marriage, gender-based discrimination, and limited access to education and healthcare. It emphasizes the importance of creating a future where boys and girls have equal opportunities to thrive.

This year’s celebration highlights the transformative impact of government initiatives aimed at empowering girls, particularly through education and health. Here are the details of some top schemes by government in supporting girls to break barriers and achieve their dreams.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Government Initiatives Driving Change

The CBSE Udaan Scheme, launched under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), provides free-of-cost support to girls in Classes XI and XII to prepare for engineering entrance exams. By addressing the gap between school education and competitive exams, the scheme encourages girls to pursue careers in prestigious engineering institutions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The National Scheme of Incentives to Girls for Secondary Education, introduced in 2008, promotes enrollment among girls aged 14-18. The scheme offers financial support in the form of a fixed deposit of ₹3,000, which can be accessed after passing Class X. However, the scheme excludes married girls, private school students, and those in central government-run schools.

Expanding Opportunities In Rural Areas

The Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Scheme, launched in 2004 and integrated with the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in 2007, focuses on setting up residential schools for girls from marginalized communities, including SC, ST, OBC, and minorities, in underserved regions. These schools have been instrumental in increasing access to education for girls in rural areas.

Another notable initiative is the Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme, which allows parents to save for their daughters’ education and future expenses. With a minimum deposit of ₹250 and a maximum of ₹1.5 lakh annually, this scheme encourages financial planning for higher education and ensures economic security for girls.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: A Flagship Program

Launched in 2015, the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme addresses the declining child sex ratio and promotes girls’ education and empowerment. The program leverages mass media campaigns, community mobilization, and financial incentives to increase awareness and ensure girls have equal access to high-quality education and healthcare.

ALSO READ: IIT Madras Admits Five National Athletes Under ‘Sports Excellence Admission’ For 2024-2025

Filed under

education Government of India

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Maha Kumbh 2025 : Harassed, Viral ‘Amber-Eyed’ Girl Monalisa Returns To Indore

Maha Kumbh 2025 : Harassed, Viral ‘Amber-Eyed’ Girl Monalisa Returns To Indore

ICC Releases ODI 2025 List: No Indian Players, Pakistan And Sri Lanka Dominates

ICC Releases ODI 2025 List: No Indian Players, Pakistan And Sri Lanka Dominates

Storm Éowyn Batters UK And Ireland: Flights Cancelled, Schools Closed And Millions Urged To Stay Home

Storm Éowyn Batters UK And Ireland: Flights Cancelled, Schools Closed And Millions Urged To Stay...

2018 Elgar Case: Researcher Wilson, Activist Dhawale Walk Out Of Prison On Getting Bail

2018 Elgar Case: Researcher Wilson, Activist Dhawale Walk Out Of Prison On Getting Bail

Maha Kumbh 2025: Spectacular 3-Day Drone Show to Illuminate Maha Kumbh Mela

Maha Kumbh 2025: Spectacular 3-Day Drone Show to Illuminate Maha Kumbh Mela

Entertainment

Was Angelina Jolie’s Maria Snubbed At Oscars Because Hollywood Is Team Brad? Actress Devastated After Putting In Lot Of Efforts

Was Angelina Jolie’s Maria Snubbed At Oscars Because Hollywood Is Team Brad? Actress Devastated After

Did Fighter Director Siddharth Anand Take A Dig At Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force? ‘Have Faith In Your Own Self!’ Tweet Sparks Controversy

Did Fighter Director Siddharth Anand Take A Dig At Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force? ‘Have Faith

Virender Sehwag’s Wife Aarti Ahlawat Goes Private On Instagram Amid Separation Rumours

Virender Sehwag’s Wife Aarti Ahlawat Goes Private On Instagram Amid Separation Rumours

Who Is Virender Sehwag’s Wife? A Look At Aarti Ahlawat’s Inspiring Life and Achievements

Who Is Virender Sehwag’s Wife? A Look At Aarti Ahlawat’s Inspiring Life and Achievements

Oscar Nominee Trans Actor Karla Sofia Gascon Dubs Donald Trump ‘Shameless’ Over Executive Order Targeting LGBTQ+

Oscar Nominee Trans Actor Karla Sofia Gascon Dubs Donald Trump ‘Shameless’ Over Executive Order Targeting

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox