Odisha TET 2019: The online application form for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test or OTET will close today, July 26, 2019, till 5:00 PM. Interested candidates are advised to apply and register the application process before the last date.

According to the official notification provided by the BSE Odisha, the online application process for OTET 2019 Exam was started on July 15, 2019. Candidates must note that the Closure for editing application details will take place on July 26, 2019.

OTET 2019: Important Dates and Time

Commencement of online registration of OTET 2019 application – July 15, 2019

Closure of online registration process of application – July 26, 2019 (Till 5.00 PM)

Closure for editing application details – July 26, 2019 (Till 5.00 PM)

Last date for printing the application form – July 26, 2019 (Till 5.00 PM)

Online Fee Payment last date – July 26, 2019 (Till 5.00 PM)

The OTET 2019 Exam will be held for two papers and candidates will have the option to choose either Paper 1, Paper 2 or both the Papers, in accordance with their eligibility.

Candidates must note that those who are planning to appear for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 Exams should fill saperate forms for both and pay fees for both the forms.



