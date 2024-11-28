Over 24 Lakh Candidates Provisionally Shortlisted During Job Fairs: Jitendra Singh

Over 24 lakh candidates were shortlisted through 34,809 job fairs organized under the National Career Service initiative in the past five years, boosting employment opportunities across India.

Job fairs organized under the National Career Service (NCS) initiative, which falls under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, have played a pivotal role in connecting job seekers with employers. These job fairs have successfully shortlisted over 24 lakh candidates in just five years, from 2019 to 2024.

Key Highlights:

Job Fairs Impact: A total of 34,809 job fairs were held by state employment exchanges and model career centers during this period.

Provisional Shortlisting: More than 24 lakh candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for various job opportunities across sectors.

Government Support: The initiative is part of the broader efforts by the Ministry of Labour & Employment to streamline recruitment and create employment opportunities for a wide range of job seekers in India.

Transforming Employment Opportunities in India

The National Career Service project, backed by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, continues to provide a valuable platform for job seekers and employers to meet. Through consistent efforts, these job fairs have helped thousands of individuals find suitable employment while assisting businesses in accessing a broader talent pool.

By fostering a robust network of state employment exchanges and career centers, the NCS initiative is not only bridging the gap between job seekers and employers but also contributing to the overall growth of the country’s labor market.