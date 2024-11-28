Home
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Over 24 Lakh Candidates Provisionally Shortlisted During Job Fairs: Jitendra Singh

Over 24 lakh candidates were shortlisted through 34,809 job fairs organized under the National Career Service initiative in the past five years, boosting employment opportunities across India.

Over 24 Lakh Candidates Provisionally Shortlisted During Job Fairs: Jitendra Singh

Job fairs organized under the National Career Service (NCS) initiative, which falls under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, have played a pivotal role in connecting job seekers with employers. These job fairs have successfully shortlisted over 24 lakh candidates in just five years, from 2019 to 2024.

Key Highlights:

  • Job Fairs Impact: A total of 34,809 job fairs were held by state employment exchanges and model career centers during this period.
  • Provisional Shortlisting: More than 24 lakh candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for various job opportunities across sectors.
  • Government Support: The initiative is part of the broader efforts by the Ministry of Labour & Employment to streamline recruitment and create employment opportunities for a wide range of job seekers in India.

Transforming Employment Opportunities in India

The National Career Service project, backed by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, continues to provide a valuable platform for job seekers and employers to meet. Through consistent efforts, these job fairs have helped thousands of individuals find suitable employment while assisting businesses in accessing a broader talent pool.

By fostering a robust network of state employment exchanges and career centers, the NCS initiative is not only bridging the gap between job seekers and employers but also contributing to the overall growth of the country’s labor market.

Employment opportunities Government job fairs Job fairs in India Ministry of Labour and Employment ncs
Lifestyle

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

