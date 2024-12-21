RPSC Senior Teacher 2024: Exam Schedule, Admit Card, And District Details Announced

The RPSC Senior Teacher 2024 exam district details will be available on December 21, with admit cards releasing on December 25. Exams are scheduled from December 28 to 31 across multiple shifts. Candidates can access details and download admit cards via RPSC’s official website or Rajasthan’s SSO portal.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced key updates regarding the Senior Teacher (Sanskrit Edu.) Competitive Exam 2024. The exam district details will be released on December 21, 2024. Registered candidates can access the information on the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC Senior Teacher 2024 admit card is set to be released on December 25, 2024. Candidates can download it via the official RPSC website or by logging in to the Rajasthan Single Sign-On portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in. To access the admit card, candidates must use their application number and date of birth. For identification at the exam center, candidates must bring their updated original Aadhaar card in colored print.

Exam Dates and Timings

The written examination for Senior Teacher posts will take place over four days, from December 28 to 31, 2024, with two shifts daily:

Morning Shift : 9:30 am to 11:30 am

: 9:30 am to 11:30 am Afternoon Shift: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Here’s the subject-wise schedule:

December 28 : Social Science, Hindi

: Social Science, Hindi December 29 : General Knowledge (G.K) & Educational Psychology, Science

: General Knowledge (G.K) & Educational Psychology, Science December 30 : Mathematics, Sanskrit

: Mathematics, Sanskrit December 31: English

Steps to Check Exam District Details

Candidates can follow these steps to check their exam district details once released:

Visit the official RPSC website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the “RPSC Senior Teacher 2024 Exam District Details” link. Enter your login credentials. Submit the details to view your district information. Download and print the page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to review the instructions on their admit card and ensure they arrive at the examination center with all necessary documents.

