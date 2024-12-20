BTEUP Exam Date 2024-25 Announced: Complete Schedule, Steps To Download Admit Card, And Key Details

The BTEUP Exam Date 2024-25 for odd semester and special back paper exams has been announced. Odd semester exams begin on December 28, 2024, while special back paper exams start on December 23, 2024. Students should download their admit cards and prepare meticulously using the official date sheet.

The Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP), has officially released the exam schedule for the 2024-25 academic session, including odd semester and special back paper exams. Students enrolled in diploma, polytechnic, and PG diploma courses across Uttar Pradesh must prepare for the exams starting this December. The odd semester exams are set to begin on December 28, 2024, while the special back paper exams commence on December 23, 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about the exam schedule, admit card details, and preparation tips.

Overview of BTEUP Exam Dates 2024-25

Exam Conducting Body : Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh

: Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh Examinations : Odd Semester Exams (December 2024) & Special Back Paper Exams

: Odd Semester Exams (December 2024) & Special Back Paper Exams Academic Session : 2024-25

: 2024-25 Odd Semester Exam Start Date : December 28, 2024

: December 28, 2024 Special Back Paper Exam Start Date : December 23, 2024

: December 23, 2024 Mode of Examination : Offline

: Offline Official Website: https://bteup.ac.in/

The exams will cover various diploma and PG diploma courses, including:

PG Diploma in Bio-Technology (Tissue Culture)

PG Diploma in Tourism and Travel Management

Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering

Diploma in Rubber Technology

The odd semester exams will be conducted from December 28, 2024, to January 13, 2025, while the special back paper exams will run from December 23, 2024, to January 13, 2025.

Steps to Download the BTEUP Exam Date Sheet 2025

Students can access the exam date sheet by following these steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to https://bteup.ac.in/. Navigate to the News Section: Scroll down to the “Latest News – View All News” section. Find the Exam Schedule Link: Click on “Exam Schedule for Odd Semester Examination (December 2024).” Download the PDF: Save the exam schedule to your device. Review Exam Dates: Open the file to check subject-wise dates for your course.

BTEUP Admit Card 2024 Details

Admit cards for the exams are now available online. Students can download them using the following steps:

Log In: Visit https://bteup.ac.in/ and select “Student Login.” Enter Credentials: Use your enrollment number and password. Access the Admit Card: Click on the admit card link on your dashboard. Download and Print: Save and print your admit card for future use.

Information on the Admit Card

The admit card will contain:

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number and Registration Number

Father’s Name

Examination Center and Timing

Photograph and Signature

Students should verify all the details and report any discrepancies to the administration immediately.

Special Back Paper Exam Details

Special back paper exams are crucial for students with backlogs from previous semesters. These exams include streams like:

Diploma in Pharmacy

PG Diploma in Web Designing

Diploma in Agriculture Engineering

PG Diploma in Beauty and Healthcare

To access the detailed schedule, students can download the Special Back Paper Exam Dates PDF from the official website.

Practical Tips for Students

Start Early Preparation: Use the date sheet to create a study plan, dedicating more time to complex subjects. Practice Mock Tests: Solve previous years’ question papers to familiarize yourself with the exam pattern. Admit Card Check: Ensure all details on your admit card are accurate. Essential Items for Exam Day: Admit Card

Valid Photo ID

Required Stationery

The BTEUP Exam Date 2024-25 announcement marks a significant step for students preparing for diploma and PG diploma examinations. With exams starting in late December, careful planning and adherence to the schedule are vital. For more updates, visit the official website: https://bteup.ac.in/.

