Friday, December 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

BTEUP Exam Date 2024-25 Announced: Complete Schedule, Steps To Download Admit Card, And Key Details

The BTEUP Exam Date 2024-25 for odd semester and special back paper exams has been announced. Odd semester exams begin on December 28, 2024, while special back paper exams start on December 23, 2024. Students should download their admit cards and prepare meticulously using the official date sheet.

The Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP), has officially released the exam schedule for the 2024-25 academic session, including odd semester and special back paper exams. Students enrolled in diploma, polytechnic, and PG diploma courses across Uttar Pradesh must prepare for the exams starting this December. The odd semester exams are set to begin on December 28, 2024, while the special back paper exams commence on December 23, 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about the exam schedule, admit card details, and preparation tips.

Overview of BTEUP Exam Dates 2024-25

  • Exam Conducting Body: Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh
  • Examinations: Odd Semester Exams (December 2024) & Special Back Paper Exams
  • Academic Session: 2024-25
  • Odd Semester Exam Start Date: December 28, 2024
  • Special Back Paper Exam Start Date: December 23, 2024
  • Mode of Examination: Offline
  • Official Website: https://bteup.ac.in/

The exams will cover various diploma and PG diploma courses, including:

  • PG Diploma in Bio-Technology (Tissue Culture)
  • PG Diploma in Tourism and Travel Management
  • Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering
  • Diploma in Rubber Technology

The odd semester exams will be conducted from December 28, 2024, to January 13, 2025, while the special back paper exams will run from December 23, 2024, to January 13, 2025.

Steps to Download the BTEUP Exam Date Sheet 2025

Students can access the exam date sheet by following these steps:

  1. Visit the Official Website: Go to https://bteup.ac.in/.
  2. Navigate to the News Section: Scroll down to the “Latest News – View All News” section.
  3. Find the Exam Schedule Link: Click on “Exam Schedule for Odd Semester Examination (December 2024).”
  4. Download the PDF: Save the exam schedule to your device.
  5. Review Exam Dates: Open the file to check subject-wise dates for your course.

BTEUP Admit Card 2024 Details

Admit cards for the exams are now available online. Students can download them using the following steps:

  1. Log In: Visit https://bteup.ac.in/ and select “Student Login.”
  2. Enter Credentials: Use your enrollment number and password.
  3. Access the Admit Card: Click on the admit card link on your dashboard.
  4. Download and Print: Save and print your admit card for future use.

Information on the Admit Card

The admit card will contain:

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Roll Number and Registration Number
  • Father’s Name
  • Examination Center and Timing
  • Photograph and Signature

Students should verify all the details and report any discrepancies to the administration immediately.

Special Back Paper Exam Details

Special back paper exams are crucial for students with backlogs from previous semesters. These exams include streams like:

  • Diploma in Pharmacy
  • PG Diploma in Web Designing
  • Diploma in Agriculture Engineering
  • PG Diploma in Beauty and Healthcare

To access the detailed schedule, students can download the Special Back Paper Exam Dates PDF from the official website.

Practical Tips for Students

  1. Start Early Preparation: Use the date sheet to create a study plan, dedicating more time to complex subjects.
  2. Practice Mock Tests: Solve previous years’ question papers to familiarize yourself with the exam pattern.
  3. Admit Card Check: Ensure all details on your admit card are accurate.
  4. Essential Items for Exam Day:
    • Admit Card
    • Valid Photo ID
    • Required Stationery

The BTEUP Exam Date 2024-25 announcement marks a significant step for students preparing for diploma and PG diploma examinations. With exams starting in late December, careful planning and adherence to the schedule are vital. For more updates, visit the official website: https://bteup.ac.in/.

Filed under

BTEUP admit card download BTEUP Exam Date 2025 BTEUP exam preparation tips diploma exams Uttar Pradesh

Man With IQ Higher Than Einstein Claims To Know What Happens After Death

New 'Darshan' System To Be Introduced In Puri Jagannath Temple

Selena Gomez Shares Excitement Over Engagement, Flaunts Ring In New Instagram Post |SEE PICS

Shimla Welcomes Holiday Special Train As Tourism Soars For Christmas And New Year

Top Wealth Creators In India: Ashish Kacholia, Mukul Agrawal Lead 2024

Selena Gomez Shares Excitement Over Engagement, Flaunts Ring In New Instagram Post |SEE PICS

Shakira Credits Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Came To Her Rescue During Heartbreak: He Was Checking In Every Day

Mufasa: The Lion King X Review: Stunning Visuals, Pure Joy, Yet Flawed Prequel – Fans React With Mixed Emotions

Year Ender 2024: Remembering TV Stars Who Said Goodbye To The World Too Soon

UI The Movie X Review: A Complex, Subconscious War – Did Upendra's Bold Vision Succeed or Fall Short?

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can't Spend Big? Here's How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

