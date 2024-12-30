Swiggy Is Hiring A ‘Gifting Curator’: How To Apply, Key Responsibilities, And Eligibility

Swiggy is hiring a 'Gifting Curator' to design premium gift collections for both Indian and global markets. The role, announced by Shivangi Srivastava, requires exceptional taste and aesthetic sensibility. Learn more about the position and how to apply via X (formerly Twitter).

Swiggy, India’s leading food delivery service, is looking for a ‘Gifting Curator’ to design premium gift collections for both Indian and global markets. This unique job opening has generated significant buzz online, especially after Shivangi Srivastava, the company’s AVP of New Initiatives, shared the exciting news on X (formerly Twitter).

Swiggy is searching for someone with a keen eye for detail and “exceptional taste and aesthetic sensibility.” While the job description is still limited, this role promises to offer a fresh and creative challenge for those passionate about curating premium gift experiences.

Role Overview: What Does a Gifting Curator Do?

The primary responsibility of the Gifting Curator will be to create high-end gift collections, which will be offered to customers in both Indian and international markets. This role requires a blend of creativity, attention to detail, and a strong sense of aesthetics. If you have a talent for selecting premium products and designing unforgettable gift experiences, this might be the perfect opportunity for you.

Key Responsibilities:

Curate a diverse range of premium gift collections.

Ensure the products appeal to both Indian and global customers.

Work closely with the Swiggy team to develop unique, high-quality gifting solutions.

How to Apply: Reach Out on X (Formerly Twitter)

Swiggy has not yet provided a formal application link. However, those interested in the Gifting Curator position can directly message Shivangi Srivastava on X for more details. Srivastava is actively looking for candidates who possess exceptional taste and aesthetic sensibility, as highlighted in her job announcement.

Social Media Buzz and Comparisons with Zomato’s Hiring Practices

The announcement quickly gained attention on X, with many users drawing comparisons to Zomato’s recent unconventional hiring for a Chief of Staff. One user humorously commented, “After reading the first line, I thought Swiggy is hiring a chief of staff as well.”

Zomato’s job post, which required the Chief of Staff to pay Rs 20 lakh upfront as a “donation” to charity, sparked considerable debate about the company’s creative hiring strategies. Similarly, Swiggy’s new role has created intrigue, though the responsibilities of the Gifting Curator are vastly different from those of a Chief of Staff.

A Look at Zomato’s Unorthodox Chief of Staff Hiring

Zomato’s Chief of Staff position, which generated significant media buzz, included an unusual condition: no salary for the first year. Instead, the candidate was expected to pay Rs 20 lakh upfront, which would be donated to Feeding India. The decision was part of Zomato’s philanthropic strategy. After the first year, the employee would receive a salary starting at Rs 50 lakh.

Why Creative Hiring Strategies Matter

Both Swiggy and Zomato are using creative hiring tactics to attract distinctive talent that aligns with their innovative, customer-centric strategies. Swiggy’s Gifting Curator position reflects the growing trend of companies seeking specialized roles, while Zomato’s search for a Chief of Staff highlights the company’s focus on bold, unconventional moves.

The Future of Job Roles in India’s Tech and Food Sectors

As companies like Swiggy and Zomato experiment with unique hiring practices, it’s clear that unconventional roles and responsibilities are becoming an integral part of business strategy. Whether you’re interested in curating premium gifts or taking on high-level managerial roles, these companies are pushing the boundaries of traditional job functions, appealing to individuals who thrive on creativity and innovation.

Apply Today! If you’re interested in the Gifting Curator role at Swiggy, reach out to Shivangi Srivastava on X for more information.