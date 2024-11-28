Home
Friday, November 29, 2024
What Is A Masked Aadhaar Card, And Why Is It Advised Over the Original?

Its unique ID number holds key personal and biometric information, making it indispensable for various official and personal uses.

In today’s digital age, the Aadhaar card has become one of the most essential documents for every Indian. From school admissions to job applications and accessing government schemes, the Aadhaar card serves as a critical form of identification. Its unique ID number holds key personal and biometric information, making it indispensable for various official and personal uses.

However, with its widespread use comes the risk of misuse. Sharing your Aadhaar card, particularly at places like hotels, clubs, or during travel, can expose you to identity theft or fraud. Miscreants can potentially use the details on your Aadhaar card to access sensitive information, including your bank details.

Avoid Sharing Your Original Aadhaar Card

One common mistake many people make is handing over the original Aadhaar card in such situations. This can lead to serious consequences if the card falls into the wrong hands. To mitigate this risk, it is advisable to use a Masked Aadhaar Card instead.

What is a Masked Aadhaar Card?

A Masked Aadhaar Card is a secure version of your Aadhaar card, designed to protect your personal information. Authorized by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), this version conceals the first eight digits of your Aadhaar number, making it less vulnerable to misuse. Despite the partial masking, the card remains valid as proof of identity for most purposes, including hotel check-ins and travel.

How to Download a Masked Aadhaar Card

Downloading a Masked Aadhaar Card is a simple process. Follow these steps to secure your identity:

  1. Visit the official UIDAI website at https://uidai.gov.in.
  2. Click on the “My Aadhaar” option.
  3. Enter your Aadhaar number and the CAPTCHA code displayed on the screen.
  4. A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP for verification.
  5. Once verified, you will see an option to download your Aadhaar card.
  6. Select the checkbox for a Masked Aadhaar Card before proceeding to download.

This simple precaution reduces the likelihood of online fraud and identity theft, offering peace of mind while using your Aadhaar card in public or shared spaces.

By opting for a Masked Aadhaar Card, you can ensure that your sensitive details remain protected while still availing the conveniences offered by this essential document.

