Who Is Justice Manmohan? SC Collegium Recommends For Supreme Court Judge

The Supreme Court collegium, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjeev Khanna, has recommended the elevation of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Manmohan to the Supreme Court. The decision was made during a collegium meeting held on November 28, 2024, where the eligibility of Chief Justices and senior judges from various High Courts for appointment to the apex court was discussed.

Who Is Justice Manmohan?

Justice Manmohan, who has served as a Delhi High Court judge since March 13, 2008, assumed the role of Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on September 29, 2024. He is currently ranked second in the combined all-India seniority list of High Court judges, making him the senior-most judge from the Delhi High Court.

It is to be known that Justice Manmohan was born in 1962. He is the son of Jagmohan Malhotra who was the former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and ex-Delhi LG.

In its recommendation, the collegium noted that the Supreme Court currently has only one sitting judge representing the Delhi High Court. Taking this into account, the collegium unanimously proposed Justice Manmohan’s appointment as a Supreme Court judge, citing his experience and seniority.

The recommendation underscores the collegium’s commitment to maintaining a balanced representation of judges from various High Courts in the Supreme Court while recognizing the contributions and qualifications of Justice Manmohan.

