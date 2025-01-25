Why FIITJEE Coaching Centres Shut Across North India: The Crisis Impacting Students

FIITJEE's sudden closure of several centres across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh has left students and parents in turmoil. Staff salary disputes and administrative violations are cited as reasons for the shutdown.

Several FIITJEE centres across Delhi-NCR, including Laxmi Nagar and Noida Sector 62, along with branches in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Varanasi, have abruptly closed. Similar closures have also been reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal and Bihar’s Patna, leaving hundreds of students stranded.

Non-Payment of Salaries Sparks Crisis

The closures are attributed to a mass resignation of teachers due to non-payment of salaries. Officials revealed that FIITJEE initially attempted to manage the situation by transferring teachers from Noida to other branches, but this solution lasted only a few days. The institute ultimately decided to shut down operations, impacting students preparing for crucial exams like the IIT-JEE.

Parents and Teachers Speak Out

Parents are enraged by the sudden disruption, with many filing FIRs against FIITJEE. In Ghaziabad, parents accused the institute of jeopardizing their children’s academic future. A similar FIR was filed in Noida, where complaints include allegations of unpaid salaries for teaching staff.

One teacher from the Patna branch stated, “I have been teaching there for more than four years but left last November because I hadn’t been paid since July.”

Concerns Over Students’ Academic Future

The shutdown has raised serious concerns about the impact on students, many of whom are in the final stages of preparation for competitive exams. FIITJEE’s financial instability and alleged violations of licensing and fire safety rules have further fueled uncertainty.

The closures indicate deeper financial and administrative challenges for FIITJEE. Reports suggest fresh civic action against the institute for violating licensing and fire safety regulations, adding to its ongoing struggles.

