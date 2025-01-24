Home
Friday, January 24, 2025
FIITJEE Centres Shut Down Over Unpaid Salaries: Is It The Next Byju’s Crisis?

Parents are demanding refunds and accountability from the management, while the crisis mirrors the ongoing troubles at Byju’s, which is also grappling with unpaid dues and employee unrest.

FIITJEE Centres Shut Down Over Unpaid Salaries: Is It The Next Byju’s Crisis?

Several FIITJEE coaching centres in North India, including locations in Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Varanasi, Delhi, and Patna, have abruptly shut down following the resignation of teachers due to unpaid salaries. The closures, which occurred within the past week, have left students and parents in distress, as they were given no prior notice about the shutdown and are now uncertain about the status of their fees and the continuation of their children’s education.

The situation sparked protests at the FIITJEE centre in Sector 62, Noida, on Wednesday evening, where parents gathered outside the building to demand answers. They expressed anger at the management for taking full payment for tuition fees without fulfilling their obligations. One parent stated, “This is unfair. We paid all the fees, and now the centre is closed with no warning or refund. We need answers.”

The crisis began when Sanjeev Jha, the operational head at the Sector 62 centre, sent a late-night message on Tuesday, informing students and parents that the centre would be closing. Following this, parents lodged a formal complaint at the Sector 58 police station in Noida. Similar complaints have been filed in Ghaziabad, where an FIR was registered ten days ago accusing FIITJEE of ceasing operations and disrupting students’ academic preparation. The complaint also highlighted that teachers at the Ghaziabad centre had not received their salaries for several months.

Parents Demanding Answers

Parents are now demanding accountability from the coaching institute, which has remained largely silent on the matter. Avinash Kumar, a parent whose child was enrolled in one of the affected centres, voiced his frustration, saying, “We enrolled our child in FIITJEE, and now it has shut down. The management is not answering their phones. They are all frauds. They must return our money. The government needs to take notice, as this is about my child’s future.”

Another concerned parent, Rajiv Kumar Chaudhary from Noida, revealed that they had paid the full fees for a five-year program, with two years still remaining. “On Monday, we received a message suggesting that we transfer our children to Aakash Institute. We will decide where to send our child for further coaching, not FIITJEE,” he added.

Authorities have stepped in to address the growing unrest. Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ram Badan Singh, confirmed that parents had approached the Sector 58 police station to seek a refund for the tuition fees. “We have called FIITJEE head DK Goel to the station. This matter will be sorted out soon,” he assured.

The shutdowns have come at a particularly sensitive time for students, coinciding with the recent JEE Mains exams, which were held from January 22 to 24, with additional sessions scheduled for January 28, 29, and 30, 2025. With no clarity on the future of the affected coaching centres, students are left in limbo, unsure of their preparation for crucial exams.

A Similar Crisis at Byju’s

This incident with FIITJEE follows a similar situation with Byju’s, the once high-flying ed-tech giant valued at $22 billion in 2022. The company, which gained prominence during the pandemic for its online courses, is facing a legal battle with US lenders in unpaid dues. Employees of Byju’s have also reported not receiving their salaries for several months, contributing to the company’s growing financial turmoil. Interviews with employees conducted by Reuters revealed concerns about job security and the inability to meet basic living expenses.

Both FIITJEE and Byju’s crises highlight the ongoing struggles within the ed-tech industry, where students and employees alike are left grappling with the consequences of mismanagement and financial instability.

Filed under

Announces Shutdown education

