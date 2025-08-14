LIVE TV
Home > Education > Supreme Court’s Landmark Judgment on Food Labels: A Big Win for Consumer Rights

The Supreme court of India has directed the government to implement front of package warning labels on packaged foods to provide clear nutritional information to consumers. This move aims to improve public health by enabling informed dietary choices and reducing the risk of non communicable diseases. The new labeling norms will include displaying key nutritional information and using a star rating system to indicate nutritional quality.

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: August 14, 2025 19:05:00 IST

In a significant move to protect consumer health and rights, the Supreme Court of India has directed the government to implement front-of-package warning labels (FOPWL) on packaged foods. This decision aims to provide clear and understandable nutritional information to consumers, enabling them to make informed choices about their diet.

What’s in a Label?
The court’s order emphasizes the importance of transparent labeling on food products. The FSSAI’s proposed “Indian Nutrition Rating” system, which assigns a star rating to packaged foods based on their nutritional quality, will be implemented. This system considers both positive nutrients like fiber and protein and negative nutrients like added sugars, saturated fats, and sodium 

Key Features of the New Labeling Norms
Front-of-Package Labels: Packaged food products will display key nutritional information, including total sugar, salt, and saturated fat content, along with their percentage contribution to the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA).
Indian Nutrition Rating System: A star-rating system that indicates the nutritional quality of packaged food products, with higher ratings signifying healthier options.
Clear Display: Labels will be prominently displayed on the front of packaging, making it easier for consumers to make informed choices

Impact on Public Health
The Supreme Court’s decision is expected to have a significant impact on public health in India. With the rising burden of non-communicable diseases like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, clear food labeling can help consumers make healthier choices. According to experts, the absence of clear labeling contributes to the growing health crisis, and this move is a step in the right direction 

Timeline for Implementation
The FSSAI’s Expert Committee has been directed to submit its final recommendations within three months. After reviewing these recommendations, the Scientific Committee will finalize the draft notification, which will then be approved by the Food Authority. This timeline ensures that the new labeling norms will be implemented in a timely manner 

The Supreme Court’s judgment is a significant step towards empowering consumers with accurate and visible information about the food they consume. By promoting transparency and accountability in the food industry, this move has the potential to improve public health outcomes and promote healthier eating habits.

Tags: consumer rightsfront of package labelsFSSAIpackaged foodrdasupreme court

