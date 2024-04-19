Uttrakhand is one of the hilly states in India which is going for the first phase of 2024 Lok Sabha Election. The five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand set for polls are Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar, and Almora.

As the state participates in the gargantuan exercise on the first day of elections lets dig deeper and take a birds eye view of the state of Uttarakhand with Anil Baluni exclusively with NewsX. He is an esteemed Indian politician and serves as the National Chief Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

What are the main issues in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

Speaking on the occasion of the first day of elections, Anil Baluni expressed his thoughts on the most pressing issues of the nation and said, ” The main issue is to take the nation forward and to build a developed India and to bring back Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.”

Will it be a challenge to stand up to peoples expectations?

Speaking further he reiterated his goals of bringing development to the Pauri-Gahrwal region and said, “I will definetly stand up to peoples expectations and will go further and beyond what people have expected of me”.

Is ‘Modi ki guarantee’ the main issue ?

He spoke on the development that has taken place in Uttrakhand and reiterated further saying, ” The Prime Ministers leadership has definetly been very good for us and we are lucky to have his leadership, and with that we are sure that we will secure absolute majority this time in the elections.”

Anil Baluni spoke openly about his views regarding the current elections and made his goals clear of taking the nation forward and building a developed India. He also wishes to go beyong peoples expectations when it comes to the regions developmental agendas. He further expressed his confidence in PM Narendra Modi and ensures that with the leadership of the PM they can secure an absolute majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

