BSP Nominates Prayagraj Division Head As Candidate For Phulpur

Jagannath Pal, a retired Territorial Army (TA) personnel, has been chosen as the Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP’s) candidate for the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. Pal’s selection marks a significant moment as he steps into the shoes of his idol, Kanshi Ram, who once contested from the same constituency.

Pal, known for his unwavering dedication to the BSP, has been a stalwart within the party ranks for over three decades. Currently serving as the in-charge of the BSP’s Prayagraj division, Pal’s roots in BSP ideology run deep. Hailing from Amarsapur, Manikpur, he was profoundly influenced by Kanshi Ram’s principles, to the extent that Kanshi Ram utilized Pal’s house as his campaign office and control room during the 1996 Phulpur seat contest.

Having retired from the TA approximately three years ago, Pal, now in his 60s, ventured into electoral politics, contesting unsuccessfully for the Jhunsi MLA seat in 1993 under the Bahujan Kranti Dal banner. Following the merger of Bahujan Kranti Dal with the BSP, Pal continued his steadfast commitment to the party’s cause.

Expressing his aspirations for the upcoming polls, Pal emphasized his focus on development, employment, education, health, and agriculture issues. Additionally, he manages an intermediate college and a public school, showcasing his multifaceted engagement with community welfare.

Pal’s political journey also includes his tenure as a village head in 1995 and 2005, highlighting his grassroots connect and leadership within the OBC community.

The BSP’s foray into the Phulpur constituency dates back to 1989 when Beni Madhav Bind contested on the party ticket, securing the third position. Despite several attempts over the years, including Kanshi Ram’s candidature in 1996, the party faced setbacks until Kapilmuni Karwaria’s victory in 2009. However, the seat was lost in the subsequent elections in 2014.

As Jagannath Pal steps into the electoral arena, he carries with him the hopes and aspirations of BSP supporters, aiming to continue the legacy of Kanshi Ram and uphold the party’s commitment to social justice and empowerment.