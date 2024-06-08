Congress Leaders Advocate For Rahul Gandhi As Leader Of Opposition In Lok Sabha, MPs Call Him 'Voice Of 140 Crore Indians'

Several Congress leaders have publicly demanded that Rahul Gandhi should assume the position of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, arguing that he will play a crucial role and that this move will ultimately strengthen the party.

It’s just a day before Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi takes the oath of office on June 9. Leaders from around the world are scheduled to attend the ceremony and will fly to the capital to participate in the event.

As the BJP-led NDA is all set to decide upon the leadership that will lead the nation for the upcoming term, the I.N.D.I Alliance has also come together for a meet to decide their future course of action.

“Everything would be decided by the party high command. The whole country demands that Rahul Gandhi should surface as the main Leader of the Opposition. This position is apt and he will play a crucial role. The party will also strengthen the party,” Partap Singh Bajwa told ANI.

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, an MP elected from Ludhiana, stated that the final decision rests with the party’s leadership and that it is up to Rahul Gandhi to decide whether to take on this role.

Extended Congress Working Committee Underway

The Extended Congress Working Committee meeting is currently taking place in Delhi. Attendees include Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other party leaders.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also mentioned that this is the demand of 140 crore Indians. “We don’t know about the agenda of the CWC meeting yet. Our demand is the same as that of 140 crore Indians. Rahul Gandhi has to take the position as the leader of the Opposition. Rahul Gandhi has been fighting for women and the unemployed,” he said.

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who won the Lok Sabha election from Gurdaspur, stated that Rahul Gandhi is someone who can effectively respond to the Prime Minister in Parliament and, therefore, should assume the position of Leader of Opposition.

“This is a very important meeting. The proposals that will be put forth will be good…We will play the role of a strong Opposition in the Parliament. Yes, we want the country to get such a face who can reply to the Prime Minister. I think the entire country wants this,” he said.

The 2024 Lok Sabha Results

The Congress has risen as the second-largest party in the election, increasing its tally to 100 from 52 in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. Leading Congress figures, such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are expected to take part in the discussions.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to be sworn in for a third consecutive term in office on June 9. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured its third successive term in office with the results of the Lok Sabha elections declared on June 4.

