Congress Leaders Advocate For Rahul Gandhi As Leader Of Opposition In Lok Sabha, MPs Call Him 'Voice Of 140 Crore Indians'

The Congress has risen as the second-largest party in the election, increasing its tally to 100 from 52 in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. Leading Congress figures, such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are expected to take part in the discussions.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to be sworn in for a third consecutive term in office on June 9. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured its third successive term in office with the results of the Lok Sabha elections declared on June 4.
