Congress Leaders Advocate For Rahul Gandhi As Leader Of Opposition In Lok Sabha, MPs Call Him 'Voice Of 140 Crore Indians'

Several Congress leaders have publicly demanded that Rahul Gandhi should assume the position of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, arguing that he will play a crucial role and that this move will ultimately strengthen the party.

“Everything would be decided by the party high command. The whole country demands that Rahul Gandhi should surface as the main Leader of the Opposition. This position is apt and he will play a crucial role. The party will also strengthen the party,” Partap Singh Bajwa told ANI.