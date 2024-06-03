Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's Appeal To Bureaucrats, Says 'Do Not Succumb'

Just a day ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024- vote counting day, the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has urged the nation’s bureaucrats to fulfill their duties without fear. “Do not be intimidated by anyone. Do not succumb to unconstitutional means. Perform your duties based on merit and without fear,” Kharge wrote in an open letter on X, formerly Twitter.

An Appeal to all the Civil Servants and Officers My dear esteemed members of bureaucracy, our civil servants & officers, I am writing you in the capacity of the Leader of the Opposition (Rajya Sabha) and as President of the Indian National Congress. The elections for the 18th… pic.twitter.com/mr3CzYc6k1 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 3, 2024

This plea follows senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s allegation that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had attempted to intimidate 150 district officers ahead of the vote counting.

He emphasized the importance of the independence of institutions, reminding civil servants of their constitutional oath to act without fear or favor, according to the law.

“In this spirit, we expect every bureaucrat and officer to carry out their duties in accordance with the Constitution, free from any coercion, threat, or pressure from any political party,” Kharge added.

The Election Commission has responded to Ramesh’s allegations, asking for evidence to support his claims. “No district magistrate has reported any undue influence as alleged,” the Commission stated.

The Commission has requested details of the 150 district officers allegedly contacted by the Home Minister, along with the basis for Ramesh’s allegations. Despite his request for more time, the Election Commission has denied any extension.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know All About Your Key Candidate Manoj Tiwari Who Is Hoping To Score A Hat-Trick

Show Full Article