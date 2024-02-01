Election 2024 Results: All You Need To Know About Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, a prominent figure in Indian politics, stands as a beacon of change and transparency. Born on August 16, 1968, Kejriwal has traversed a diverse path, from being a civil servant to becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi and the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Arvind Kejriwal is at present behind bars under the investigation of excise policy case. On Sunday evening, Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, returned to Tihar jail as his 21-day interim bail, sanctioned by the Supreme Court to facilitate his campaign in the general elections, came to a close.

मैं देश को तानाशाही से बचाने के लिए जेल जा रहा हूं और इस बात का मुझे गर्व है। मैं 2 जून को जेल चला जाऊंगा। इस बार पता नहीं ये लोग मुझे कब तक जेल में रखेंगे, लेकिन मेरे हौसले बुलंद हैं। जेल में मुझे आपकी बहुत चिंता होती है। आप लोग अपना ख़्याल रखना। आप खुश रहेंगे तो आपका… pic.twitter.com/L1sFEC184G — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 31, 2024

Arvind Kejriwal’s in Politics

Before his foray into politics, Kejriwal was recognized for his activism and dedication to social causes. In 2006, he was honored with the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award for his role in the Parivartan movement, advocating for government transparency through the implementation of right to information legislation. This marked the beginning of his crusade against corruption.

Having resigned from government service, Kejriwal established the Public Cause Research Foundation in 2006, striving for accountable governance. His background as a mechanical engineer from IIT Kharagpur and his stint in the Indian Revenue Service provided him with a solid foundation for his future endeavors.

In 2012, Kejriwal took a monumental step by launching the Aam Aadmi Party, driven by the vision of inclusive and corruption-free governance. Despite facing challenges, the party gained momentum, leading to Kejriwal assuming office as the Chief Minister of Delhi in 2013.

However, his initial term was short-lived, marked by his resignation after 49 days due to hurdles in passing anti-corruption legislation. Undeterred, Kejriwal and AAP made a remarkable comeback in the 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, securing a historic victory.

The subsequent years witnessed Kejriwal’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of Delhiites, reflected in AAP’s triumph in the 2020 elections, reaffirming their mandate. Beyond the confines of Delhi, AAP’s victory in the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections underscored Kejriwal’s growing influence on the national stage.

Yet, Kejriwal’s journey has not been devoid of challenges. His arrest in March 2024 on charges related to a liquor scam stirred controversy, marking an unprecedented event in Indian political history. Despite facing legal battles, Kejriwal continues to advocate for his party’s principles.

As he navigates through trials and triumphs, Arvind Kejriwal remains a pivotal figure in Indian politics, embodying the spirit of resilience and determination in the pursuit of a better tomorrow.

Arvind Kejriwal’s Career

In 1995, Arvind Kejriwal commenced his career in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) as an Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, having successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination. After serving in various capacities, including as Joint Commissioner of Income Tax in New Delhi, he resigned from his position in February 2006.

Taking a significant leap into the realm of politics, Kejriwal founded the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2012. The party’s debut in the political arena proved to be impactful as it clinched victory in the 2013 Delhi Legislative Assembly election. Since its inception, Kejriwal has assumed the pivotal role of the main national convenor of AAP, steering its course with a vision of transformative change.

Also Read: Election Results 2024: All About CM Yogi Adityanath, The Architect Of Leadership Transformation

Show Full Article