Election Results 2024: Supriya Sule Wins Baramati Seat For 4th Time

After the election results 2024 resulted to have a balanced win between the opposition and the BJP, Supriya Sule, the NCP (SP) candidate, secured her Baramati Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 1.55 lakh votes, overcoming the challenge from her estranged cousin.

Sule emerged victorious against her sister-in-law, Sunetra Pawar, who is married to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and was making her political debut. This contest was among the most closely watched in Maharashtra.

Informing that, Sule received 7,32,312 votes, while Sunetra Pawar managed 5,73,979 votes.

Ajit Pawar, who broke away from Sule’s father, Sharad Pawar, and split the party last year, has significant influence in Baramati, leading many political analysts to predict a tough battle for Sule’s fourth consecutive term.

Sunetra Pawar’s defeat represents a significant blow to Ajit Pawar, whose son Parth Pawar also faced a loss in the 2019 general elections as the undivided NCP’s candidate in the Maval constituency.

The high-stakes contest in Baramati saw intense rivalry within the Pawar family, with Sharad Pawar actively campaigning and Ajit Pawar holding numerous public meetings.

Sule led in nearly all assembly segments, including Baramati, Indapur, Daund, Bhor, and Purandar, prompting early celebrations among NCP (SP) supporters even before the official results were declared.

In her victory speech, Sule expressed gratitude to her constituents, stating, “I am thankful to the people of Baramati. Our collective responsibilities have increased post-victory. Let bygones be bygones. The conduct during the elections was not befitting of Maharashtra’s politics and should be avoided in future state elections, and we will take utmost precaution to ensure this.”

Also Read: Election Results 2024: Who Won, Who Lost? A Glimpse

She emphasized the importance of maintaining Maharashtra’s honour, pride, and cultural traditions during elections, a sentiment she pledged to uphold in future contests. Sule also credited the party’s strength to those who supported her father during this critical period.

Sharad Pawar, reflecting on the results, mentioned he had anticipated this outcome due to his long-standing association with Baramati for the past 60 years.

Show Full Article