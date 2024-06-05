Election Results 2024: Who Won, Who Lost? A Glimpse

The election results 2024 had an interesting twists and turns and it was finalised with BJP securing 240 seats falling down of the earlier expectations. Despite this, the BJP maintained a substantial lead over the Opposition, Congress, which secured 99 seats.

Several notable victories and upsets have emerged across various constituencies in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi successfully retained his Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, triumphing over Congress candidate Ajay Rai by a margin of 1,52,513 votes. Similarly, Home Minister Amit Shah secured victory in Gandhi Nagar by a significant margin of 7,44,716 votes against Congress’ Sonam Ranambhai Patel.

Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister, emerged victorious in Lucknow for the third consecutive term, defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Ravidas Mehrotra by 1,35,159 votes. Meanwhile, Shankar Lalwani, the incumbent MP from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, achieved an exceptional victory with the highest margin in the election, 12,26,751 votes.

In a notable political debut, Kangana Ranaut contested on a BJP ticket from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, securing victory against Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, contesting from the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat, won by a margin of 8,21,408 votes against Congress’s Prataphanu Sharma.

On the opposition front, Rahul Gandhi recorded significant victories in Raebareli and Waynad’s seat, securing margins of 3,90,030 votes and 3,64,422 votes, respectively. KL Sharma of Congress clinched the Amethi seat by defeating Union Minister Smriti Irani with a margin of 1,67,196 votes.

However, the BJP faced key losses as Union Minister RK Singh lost to Sudama Prasad of CPIML in Arrah Lok Sabha seat, and Union Minister Arjun Munda lost the Khunti Lok Sabha seat to Congress’s Kalicharan Munda.

Despite these developments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third-term victory fell short of the majority mark, prompting the need for coalition support from JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP’s chief Chandrababu Naidu. This outcome was unexpected, given the BJP’s previous majority in the 2019 election, reflecting a significant shift in the political landscape.

In response to the BJP’s reduced support, the Opposition INDIA bloc claimed a symbolic victory, while Congress characterized the election as a “moral and political loss” for PM Modi.

