Voting for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana wrapped up at 6 p.m. on October 5, with attention now shifting to the counting of votes that will reveal whether the BJP can achieve a historic third consecutive term or if the Congress and AAP can challenge their momentum. By 5 p.m., the voter turnout was recorded at 61%. According to the Election Commission of India, Mewat led the turnout with 68.28%, while Gurugram had the lowest at 49.97%. Voting commenced at 7 a.m. and will be followed by vote counting on October 8.

Candidates and Key Contests

The political scene in Haryana is charged with diverse candidates, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and notable figures like Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Vinesh Phogat. As the state gears up for counting day on October 8, the stakes are incredibly high for all major parties involved. Key contesting parties in Haryana include the BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the pre-poll alliance of the Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP) and the Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party (JJP-ASP).

Security Measures and Candidate Confidence

A total of 1,031 candidates are competing across all 90 assembly constituencies, with 20,632 polling booths established for the election. Approximately 2,03,54,350 voters in the state are eligible to participate in the 15th Haryana Legislative Assembly Elections. Meanwhile, security measures have been heightened in anticipation of the assembly elections. Among early voters were former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Olympian Manu Bhaker. Khattar expressed confidence that the BJP would secure 50 out of 90 assembly seats. In contrast, Congress leader Deepender Hooda critiqued this optimism, recalling the BJP’s previous claim to win 75 seats, ultimately ending up with only 40. He remarked, “Today, they are saying they will secure over 50 seats, so one can only imagine the actual outcome.”

The last assembly elections were held in October 2019, after which the Bharatiya Janata Party allied with the Jannayak Janta Party to form the state government, appointing Manohar Lal Khattar as Chief Minister.

Oct 8, 4: 00 PM: Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Secures Seat by Over 71,000 Votes

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has emerged victorious in the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency, winning by over 71,000 votes, As the Congress leader of the opposition, he expressed optimism about his party’s future, stating, “I have news that counting is stopped at several places. We are getting the majority… this is a game, the ball is sometimes here, sometimes there, but we will do the final goal.” Hooda’s comments suggest a confident outlook for Congress amid the ongoing election results.

Oct 8, 3:30 PM: BJP has won 13 seats, Congress won 14 seats

As per ECI, BJP has won 13 seats, and is leading on 38 seats. Congress has won 14 seats, and leads in 20 seats. 2 Independent caandidates, Savitri Jindal and Devender Kadyan wins big.

Oct 8, 3:24 PM: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Credits PM Modi for Victory, Thanks Ladwa and State Residents

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed gratitude to the residents of Ladwa and the 2.80 crore people of Haryana, attributing his victory to Prime Minister Modi’s policies. He stated, “The credit for this victory goes to PM Modi. The people of Haryana have put a stamp on the policies of PM Modi.”

Oct 8, 3:00 PM: Who’s winning?

Independent candidate Savitri Jindal wins from Hisar, BJP’s Vinod Bhayana wins in Hansi, Congress’s Ashok Kumar Arora wins in Thanesar

Oct 8, 2:00 PM: Himachal CM Sukvinder Singh Sukhu Comments on Haryana Election Results

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukvinder Singh Sukhu remarked, “The lead is very small. Everything will be clearer by 4 PM. We saw similar trends in Himachal Pradesh that changed after 2-3 PM. People have been disgruntled for 10 years, and we hope for a Congress government there.”

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukvinder Singh Sukhu remarked, "The lead is very small. Everything will be clearer by 4 PM. We saw similar trends in Himachal Pradesh that changed after 2-3 PM. People have been disgruntled for 10 years, and we hope for a Congress government there."

Oct 8, 1: 38 PM: Counting on 4 seats concluded, Congress and BJP gets 2 each,

BJP’s Krishan Lal Middha wins in Jind seat and Pawan Kharkhoda wins in Kharkhauda seat. Congress’ Vinesh Phogat wins in Julana and Aftab Ahmed wins in Nuh.

Oct 8, 12: 55 PM: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Comments on Haryana Election Trends, “”I congratulate the BJP”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi commented on the Haryana election result trends, saying, “I congratulate the BJP because, despite a significant anti-incumbency wave, it seems they are forming the government in Haryana. The Congress party needs to reevaluate its strategy, as it tends to weaken in direct contests with the BJP.”

She added, “The Maharashtra assembly elections are centered on issues distinct from those in Haryana. The BJP has broken parties and families solely for power, misusing the Election Commission and the Constitution. Industries from Maharashtra are being shifted to other states. Maharashtra will vote based on emotions.”

Oct 8, 12: 21 PM: BJP Leaders Hold ‘Meet-up’ as Party Leads in Haryana Elections

BJP leaders Sudhanshu Trivedi, Anil Baluni, Arun Singh, and other hold a meet-up at the party headquarters in Delhi. According to the latest official Election Commission data, the BJP is leading in the Haryana elections and has successfully crossed the majority mark.

BJP leaders Sudhanshu Trivedi, Anil Baluni, Arun Singh, and other hold a meet-up at the party headquarters in Delhi. According to the latest official Election Commission data, the BJP is leading in the Haryana elections and has successfully crossed the majority mark.

Oct 8, 12: 06 PM: Vinesh Phogat Leads Again, Hooda and Surjewala Lead in Their Seats

Congress’s Vinesh Phogat hasnow again took the lead, with a margin of 4130 cvotes, leaving behind BJP’s Yogesh Kumar. Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the Congress candidate from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, has pulled ahead with an impressive 46,578 votes.

Oct 8, 11:45AM: BJP Leads in 50 Seats, Crossing Majority Mark in Haryana Elections

According to the latest data from the Election Commission, the BJP is leading in 50 of the 90 Assembly seats, surpassing the majority mark of 46. The Congress party is currently leading in 34 seats.

Oct 8, 11: 20 AM: “This Picture Will Change Soon,” Says Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate on Haryana Elections

On the Congress party trailing in the Haryana elections, party leader Supriya Shrinate stated, “This picture will change soon. We expect good news from Haryana. I’ve been monitoring the EC website, and the data isn’t updating. Our vote share is significantly ahead of the BJP’s, and I believe this will translate into seats.”

Oct 8, 10:44 AM: Anil Vij Trails by 1,199 Votes in Ambala Cantt After 2 Rounds of Counting

BJP candidate Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt is currently trailing by a margin of 1,199 votes after 2 out of 16 rounds of counting, according to the latest data from the Election Commission. The race remains competitive as counting continues.

Oct 8, 10:15 AM: “BJP Is Leading, Congress Is Celebrating a Loss,” Says Anil Vij

BJP candidate Anil Vij from the Ambala Cantt Assembly seat stated, “The BJP is leading in the elections, while Congress is celebrating because many within their party want Bhupinder Singh Hooda to lose.” He added, “I will accept the public’s mandate. If the high command decides, I am ready to be the Chief Minister.”

BJP candidate Anil Vij from the Ambala Cantt Assembly seat stated, "The BJP is leading in the elections, while Congress is celebrating because many within their party want Bhupinder Singh Hooda to lose." He added, "I will accept the public's mandate. If the high command decides, I am ready to be the Chief Minister."

Oct 8, 10: 06 AM; Congress Candidate Vinesh Phogat Leaves Counting Center in Jind, Leading in Julana

Vinesh Phogat, the Congress candidate from Julana, has left the counting center in Jind, Haryana. According to official Election Commission trends, she is currently leading in the Julana constituency with 214 votes.

Oct 8, 9: 53 AM: BJP’s Shocking Lead with 46 Seats

BJP: 46

Congress: 37

JJP: 00

INLD: 02

Oct 8, 9: 47 AM: INLD Candidate Arjun Singh Chautala Confident About Results

Arjun Singh Chautala, the INLD candidate from Rania, stated, “We have worked hard and connected with the people. I am confident that our efforts will pay off.” When asked about potential support for any party, he added, “Our position is clear: we do not need to align with anyone.”

He is leading in the Rania Seat.

Arjun Singh Chautala, the INLD candidate from Rania, stated, "We have worked hard and connected with the people. I am confident that our efforts will pay off." When asked about potential support for any party, he added, "Our position is clear: we do not need to align with anyone."

He is leading in the Rania Seat.

Oct 8, 9: 40 AM: Close Bout for Congress and BJP

Neck to Neck in Haryana, Congress party has 43 leads and BJP leads on 40 seats.

Oct 8, 9: 33 AM: Election Trends Update: BJP Leads in 25 Seats, Congress Follows Closely

The latest official trends from the Election Commission for 50 of the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana show the BJP leading in 25 seats, closely followed by the Congress party with 23 seats. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is leading in 1 seat, and an independent candidate maages lead on 1 seat.

Oct 8, 9:29 AM: Haryana CM Nayab Saini Ahead with a margin of 732 seats

Haryana CM Nayab saini was trailing in the early trends, however now as per the trends released by ECI, he is leading on the Ladwa seat with a margin of 732 votes INC’s candidate Mewa Singh is trailing with a margin.

Oct 8, 9:22 AM: Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Ex-CM set to make a Comeback

As per early trends, former CM and current LOP in Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda is leading on the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat of Rohtak, set for a comeback after 10 years.

Oct 8, 9:19 AM: Early Election Trends Released by ECI shows Congress Leading on 11 Seats

The latest trends from the Election Commission indicate results for 11 of the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana. Currently, the Congress party is leading in 6 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 4 seats, and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has a lead in 1 seat.

Oct 8, 9: 11 AM: Home Minister of Haryana, Anil Vij Ahead on Ambala Cantt, Congress ahead on Ambala Seat.

Congress leader Nirmal Singh is ahead on the Ambala Seat with 1810 votes. and At Ambala cantt constituency , Anil Vij leads.

Oct 8, 9: 05 AM “BJP worked with honesty whereas Congress did lot of corruption”: Haryana CM Nayab Saini