Kartikey Sharma On The Preparations For The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections | NewsX Exclusive

The world’s largest democratic exercise has begun and is in full swing. We are currently in the first phase of these elections, with 102 constituencies across 21 states and union territories participating in the electoral process. This election is historic, with 969 million registered voters utilizing 5.5 million Electronic Voting Machines over the course of 44 days to decide the outcome of the elections for the lower house of parliament.

These elections feature numerous charismatic and popular leaders from all over India, and we have the pleasure of bringing you detailed ground reports from the voting arenas across the country. Sharing his thoughts on the elections exclusively with NewsX, we are joined by Kartikey Sharma, an Indian politician, entrepreneur, and media baron. Mr. Kartikey currently holds the position of a Member of the Rajya Sabha, representing Haryana in the upper house of the Indian Parliament. He is also the founder of ITV Media Network, which hosts multiple channels in English, Hindi, and seven other regional languages.

How are the preperations for the Lok Sabha elections taking shape?

Mr Kartikey shared his thoughts on the prepartions that have taken place for this election and said, ” I believe that with the leadership of our charismatic Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji, we will definetly secure absolute majority in the parliament for the third time. The country needs a capable PM and the people have decided to choose PM Narendra Modi for the third term as well.” He further added, ” During the elections major importance should be given to the issues faced by people, as the people ask for answers after the end of 5 years”.

He also spoke about the developmental agendas that were taken up by PM Narendra Modi in the past 10 years and the progress that the nation has garnered through it. Elaborating on that he said, ” People of India will decide the result of elections only on the basis of developmental agendas that are put forth.”

What would you like to say to people on the first day of elections?

Elaborating upon the importance of elections in India he expressed that, ” I appeal to people that this is the first phase of the largest election in the world and, Indian being the largest Democracy in the world and its people must come out in large numbers to exercise their right to vote so that it is possible to form a goverment with absolute majority under the prime ministership of Narendra Modi.”

Kartikey Sharma expressed his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ongoing elections, he also emphasied on the fact that an absolute majority of the Modi Government would bring multiple benefits for the people and all the developmental agendas that have yet to take shape will be completed effectively if an absolute majority is achieved.

ALSO READ

Sarbananda Sonowal Shares His Thoughts On Elections 2024 | NewX Exclusive