Lok Sabha 2024 | Rajeev Chandrasekhar : Optimistic About BJP's Prospects In Thiruvananthapuram | NewsX Exclusive

We are in the midst of the world’s largest democratic exercise and this time we take a look at the Thiruvananthapuram constituency in Kerala. It has been a high-octane battle in the region between the Congress, the BJP, and the CPI, and the people are expected to come out in large numbers to decide the fate of the constituency.

Joining us today from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency is Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar with the host Megha Sharma, Executive Editor. Rajeev Chandrasekhar is a candidate from the BJP who is contesting neck-and-neck against the incumbent three-time MP Shashi Tharoor. All 20 constituencies of Kerala will go to polls today.

Public sentiment

Firstly, he expanded upon his views regarding the titans clashing in the constituency and shared insights into the public sentiment surrounding the polls this time, and said, “I am very confident that the people of Thiruvananthapuram want to reject the politics of last the 15-20 years where they have witnessed no development and move to change. The people have certainly seen what PM Narendra Modi Ji has done in India in the last 10 years and they certainly want the same for Thiruvananthapuram which is investment, jobs, development, and a better future”.

Titans clash

We further inquired about the neck-and-neck fight between him and Shashi Tharoor and whether the tally of votes would be better this time for his party. To which he responded, “I am extremely confident that the people are fed up with the same old misinformation, and they want to move forward and that is precisely what we will see today across Kerala including Thiruvananthapuram”.

A debut victory for BJP

When asked if this could be the first time his party consolidates this seat and can the BJP finally enter the political landscape of Kerala, he replied, “The people of Kerala and Thiruvananthapuram want change and I am very confident that the change will result in a very different trajectory for the people of Thiruvananthapuram and their lives and their families”.

The dialogue with the Union Minister provided us with valuable insights into the current situation. He expressed a strong belief in his party’s success and remained optimistic about securing a victory. He elaborated on the sentiments of the people, who are advocating for change, and emphasized that the outcomes will reveal the course of events.

