Lok Sabha Election 2024: Here's All You Need to Know About BJP Candidate Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma was born on February 1, 1969, in Ulubari, Guwahati, Assam. He completed his schooling at Kamrup Academy School and pursued higher education at Cotton College, Guwahati. Sarma was an active student leader during his college years, laying the foundation for his future in politics. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, followed by a Master of Arts and an LLB from Gauhati University. His involvement in student politics at Gauhati University, particularly through the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), helped him build a strong political network.

Himanta Biswa Sarma’s political journey began with the Indian National Congress (INC). His early work with AASU provided him with the necessary exposure and experience to transition smoothly into mainstream politics. In 2001, Sarma was elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly from the Jalukbari constituency as a Congress candidate. His ability to connect with the electorate and his dynamic leadership style earned him consecutive victories in the Jalukbari constituency in 2006, 2011, 2016, and 2021.

During his tenure with the Congress, Sarma held several key ministerial portfolios. He was appointed as the Minister of State for Agriculture, Planning and Development, Finance, Health, and Education. His tenure was marked by significant reforms and developments in these sectors. Sarma was particularly noted for his contributions to improving healthcare infrastructure and educational facilities in Assam. He played a critical role in the establishment of new medical colleges and schools, enhancing the quality of education and healthcare in the state.

In 2015, Himanta Biswa Sarma made a significant shift to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), citing dissatisfaction with the Congress leadership and a lack of recognition for his efforts. His move was a strategic coup for the BJP, significantly boosting its presence and influence in Assam and the broader northeastern region. Sarma’s transition to the BJP was seen as a game-changer in Assam’s political landscape.

Sarma’s rise within the BJP was swift and impactful when he played a pivotal role in the BJP’s historic victory in the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, which led to the formation of the first BJP-led government in the state. As the convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), Sarma has been instrumental in expanding the BJP’s footprint across the northeastern states. His strategic acumen and leadership have been key to the BJP’s growing influence in this region.

In May 2021, Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam. His tenure has focused on governance reforms, infrastructure development, and addressing critical issues such as illegal immigration and regional insurgency. Under his leadership, Assam has seen substantial progress in various sectors, including healthcare, education, and infrastructure development. Sarma to prioritized healthcare and education, launching numerous initiatives aimed at improving public health infrastructure and educational facilities. Assam had also witnessed a significant infrastructure development under Sarma’s leadership, including the construction of roads, bridges, and urban development projects. He also focused on boosting Assam’s economy through industrialization, agricultural development, and investment in tourism.

Jalukbari Lok Sabha Constituency

Himanta Biswa Sarma represents the Jalukbari constituency in the Assam Legislative Assembly. Jalukbari, located in the Kamrup Metropolitan district, is a crucial constituency in Assam’s political landscape. Known for its diverse population and vibrant culture, Jalukbari has consistently supported Sarma due to his dedicated efforts towards regional development and his ability to address local issues effectively.

Sarma’s electoral performance has been consistently strong. He was elected as MLA from Jalukbari constituency as a Congress candidate in the year 2001. after which he was re-elected from Jalukbari, demonstrating his stronghold in the constituency in 2006. In 2011, he secured another victory in Jalukbari, solidifying his influence in the region. However, after he left the INC, he won the Jalukbari seat as a BJP candidate, marking a significant shift in his political career in 2016. Later he was re-elected from Jalukbari, reinforcing his popularity and effectiveness as a leader in the year 2021.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

As the BJP gears up for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Himanta Biswa Sarma’s role will be central to the BJP’s strategy in the Northeast, leveraging his influence and organizational skills to secure victories in the region. His leadership and ability to mobilize support will be vital in the BJP’s overall campaign efforts, both in Assam and beyond. Sarma’s appeal among the electorate, particularly in terms of his developmental work and regional focus, will be a key asset for the BJP.

