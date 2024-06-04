Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE Updates

As the counting process commences for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, marking the culmination of the largest democratic exercise, which will decide the fate of the nation for the next five years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as predicted by many exit polls, is poised for a third term.

LIVE UPDATES

8:20 AM The counting has beung and the BJP-led NDA is in the lead with BJP winning 66 seats and NDA securing 78 seats. Meanwhile the Congress has secured 20 seats and the I.N.D.I A securing 47 seats.

8:25 AM The BJP-led NDA has secured 100 SEATS and the BJP has secured 84 seats. Meanwhile the Congress has secured 34 and the I.N.D.I.A has secured 61 seats.

8:30 AM The independent candidate Pappu Yadav is leading from Purnia. BJP candidate Alok Sharma is leading from Bhopal. PM Modi leading from Varanasi

Show Full Article