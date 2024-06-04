Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: BJP Leads In All 7 Seats In Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a significant lead in all Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, according to the latest trends released by the Election Commission on Tuesday. In Chandni Chowk, BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal is leading with a substantial margin of over 35,000 votes against Congress candidate Jai Prakash Agarwal. Moving to the East Delhi-3 constituency, BJP’s Harsh Malhotra is ahead by 25,884 votes against AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar.

The New Delhi constituency sees BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj leading comfortably by 33,465 votes over AAP’s Somnath Bharti. Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, is making a strong showing. In North-East Delhi, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari, the incumbent MP, is leading by a significant margin of 109,130 votes against Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, the former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student’s Union. North West Delhi shows BJP’s Yogendra Chandoliya leading by a substantial 124,334 votes over Congress’ Udit Raj. In South Delhi, BJP’s Ramvir Singh Bishuri is ahead by 78,765 votes against AAP’s Sahi Ram.

West Delhi sees BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat leading by 95,591 votes against AAP’s Mahabal Mishra. As the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls progresses, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed the majority mark early on, with the INDIA bloc securing over 200 seats, defying exit poll predictions. The BJP is leading in 241 seats, while the NDA is ahead in 295 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 272. The INDIA bloc is currently leading in 233 seats, with others leading in 17 seats.

The Congress is ahead in 99 seats, followed by the Samajwadi Party with 35 seats, DMK with 21 seats, Trinamool Congress with 30 seats, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) with 10 seats, NCP (SP) with eight seats, CPI(M) with five seats, and the Aam Aadmi Party with three seats.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE LATEST UPDATE ON LOK SABHA ELECTIONS RESULT 2024

Show Full Article