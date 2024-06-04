Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Uttar Pradesh's Crucial Role, Initial Trends and Key Battles Unveiled

As the nation awaits the verdict of the 2024 general elections, Uttar Pradesh emerges as a pivotal battleground, contributing the highest number of seats, 80, to the Lok Sabha. This northern state holds immense significance for both the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc, with the outcome here poised to shape the course of national politics.

With the counting of votes underway, the initial trends from Uttar Pradesh offer a glimpse into the unfolding electoral landscape. As per the data released by the Election Commission of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads on 35 seats, supported by its ally partner Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leading on two seats. In a closely contested battle, the Samajwadi Party (SP) closely trails behind, leading on 34 seats, while the Congress holds sway on 8 seats.

One of the most closely watched contests is the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks re-election. Having emerged victorious in 2014 and 2019, PM Modi’s electoral fate in this historical city holds immense significance for the BJP’s electoral fortunes.

Amidst the electoral fervor, other parties also make their mark, with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) leading on one seat each, adding layers to the multifaceted electoral narrative unfolding in Uttar Pradesh.

The electoral process in Uttar Pradesh unfolded over seven phases, underscoring the mammoth scale of democratic participation. In the previous 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP dominated the state by securing a majority of seats, winning 62 out of 80. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and Apna Dal collectively secured the remaining seats, highlighting the diverse political landscape of the state.

As the counting progresses, exit polls suggest a favorable outcome for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, with predictions indicating a victory on 65 out of 80 seats. The NDA allies in the state, including the Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Rashtriya Lok Dal, are projected to secure 2 seats each, further consolidating the alliance’s electoral prospects.

Meanwhile, in other constituencies across the country, key leaders like Congress’ Rahul Gandhi await the outcome of closely contested battles. Leading in Wayanad, Kerala, and Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi’s electoral fortunes are intertwined with the prestige battles of Amethi and Raebareli, traditional strongholds of the Congress party.

In the electoral theater of Uttar Pradesh, constituencies like Meerut witness intense triangular contests, reflecting the diverse political dynamics at play. The BJP’s reliance on popular figures like Arun Govil, known for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the iconic “Ramayana” serial, adds a unique dimension to the electoral narrative.

With most exit polls predicting a return of PM Modi to power, the 2024 general elections hold significant implications for the future trajectory of Indian politics. Amidst the electoral fervor, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar assures the nation of a robust electoral process, characterized by stringent security measures and meticulous oversight.

