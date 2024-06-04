Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BSP, Led by Mayawati, Fails To Secure Seats, Importance In Uttar Pradesh Diminishes

In the previous Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BSP performed well by winning 10 seats after forming an alliance with its rival, the Samajwadi Party. However, in the current general elections, the Mayawati-led BSP failed to secure any seats, damaging its reputation as the representative of Dalits in the state.
The BSP’s choice of candidates seemed aimed at undermining the prospects of the opposition coalition. Nevertheless, the Samajwadi Party emerged as the largest party in the state, and the Congress, in collaboration with it, performed better. This suggests that Mayawati’s influence has waned in terms of electoral appeal.
Following a winless streak in the 2014 general elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) rebounded by securing a respectable 10 out of the 38 seats it contested within the alliance.
Positioning itself as the second-largest party, it garnered over 19 percent of the vote share, a significant portion of which has consistently supported Mayawati. This underscores her enduring significance in Uttar Pradesh’s electoral landscape, particularly due to the perception of her votes being transferable.
