Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Awaiting Results Of Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi Faces Off Against Madhavi Latha

Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, one of the 17 in Telangana, is witnessing its second election under the Telangana banner. In this electoral showdown, incumbent Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM faces off against BJP’s Madhavi Latha, marking her party’s first female candidate in the region. Owaisi, a four-time MP, has dominated the Hyderabad seat since 2004, continuing the legacy of his father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, who represented the constituency for six consecutive terms prior.

In the 2019 elections, Owaisi secured a landslide victory over his opponents, clinching over 2.80 lakh votes, equivalent to around 64% of the total votes cast. This constituency, known for its substantial Muslim population, has historically been an AIMIM stronghold. However, with the BJP’s strategic nomination of Madhavi Latha, advocating for Sanatan Dharma, the political dynamics in Hyderabad are poised for a shift.

The outcome of this electoral battle holds significant importance not only for Hyderabad but also for Telangana at large. While Owaisi enjoys considerable support, exit polls hint at a challenging task for the BJP to unseat him. Nevertheless, projections suggest that the BJP could emerge as the primary party in Telangana, with Congress trailing behind and BRS potentially relegated to third place.

As the counting of votes progresses, all eyes are on the Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election Results, which will determine the political fate of prominent leaders and the future trajectory of this pivotal constituency.

