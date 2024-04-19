Manipur Election Marred by Ethnic Violence and Low Turnout Amidst Incidents of Vandalism and Intimidation

Ethnic violence-stricken Manipur witnessed a paltry 68 percent voter turnout by the time polls closed at 4 pm, marking one of the lowest participation rates in the state’s electoral history. The voting process was marred by widespread incidents of violence, vandalism, and intimidation targeting voters, with multiple reports of disruptions and confrontations at polling stations.

Throughout the day, troubling incidents unfolded, including armed individuals threatening voters to stay indoors, damaging of electronic voting machines (EVMs), allegations of proxy voting orchestrated by armed groups, and even instances of gunfire resulting in casualties.

Notably, four individuals were affected by gunfire during the electoral proceedings, underscoring the volatility and risks faced by voters attempting to exercise their democratic rights. Reports emerged of EVMs being destroyed at several polling stations across various constituencies, including locations in Imphal East and Imphal West.

In a stark depiction of the chaos, visuals emerged from Khaidem in Imphal West showing agitators damaging an EVM amidst allegations that an armed group had engaged in proxy voting on behalf of approximately 100 individuals. Inner Manipur Congress candidate A Bimol Akoijam intervened at the scene, engaging with security personnel and polling agents to address the volatile situation.

Security sources monitoring the unfolding incidents provided a detailed account of the violence, citing EVM destruction at polling stations in Bamon Kampu (Kshetrigao assembly constituency), Sekmaijin Khunao Mamang (Kakching), Thongju assembly constituency, Iroishemba Mamang Leikai, Uripok assembly constituency, Khongman Zone-V (Thongju assembly constituency), and Khurai Thongam Leikai’s S Ibobi Primary School (Khurai assembly constituency).

Additionally, reports of assaults and firing incidents emerged from various polling stations, including Arapati Maning (Keirao assembly constituency), Moirang Kampu Primary School, and Wangoo (Kakching), where individuals sustained injuries due to gunfire.

One of the most concerning aspects of the electoral disruptions involved allegations of proxy voting at Khaidem Upper Primary School polling booth (Konthoujam assembly constituency), leading to a halt in voting proceedings as authorities investigated the claims.

The chaotic and volatile electoral atmosphere underscores the challenges faced by Manipur’s electorate, with incidents of violence and intimidation posing significant obstacles to the exercise of democratic rights. Despite these disruptions, electoral authorities and security personnel worked diligently to restore order and ensure the safety of voters throughout the voting process.