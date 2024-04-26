PM Modi Takes A Jive At The Opposition Ovder SC Decision On VVPAT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Supreme Court’s recent decision to dismiss pleas calling for complete cross-verification of votes cast using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), calling it a significant moment for democracy. Speaking at an election rally in Bihar’s Araria, PM Modi described the verdict as a “tight slap to the Opposition” and demanded an apology from them to the nation.

He emphasized the importance of trust in the electoral process, asserting that the Opposition’s constant criticism of EVMs only undermines democracy. PM Modi condemned the Congress party’s alleged conspiracy to curtail the rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), accusing them of attempting to implement religion-based reservations. He specifically criticized the Congress for including all Muslims in Karnataka’s OBC list regardless of their financial status, betraying the OBC community.

PM Modi further lambasted the RJD-Congress alliance, accusing them of disregarding the Constitution and obstructing the voting rights of citizens for years. He asserted that the alliance’s opposition to EVMs stems from their fear of losing power.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal echoed PM Modi’s sentiments, praising the Supreme Court’s decision and highlighting its exposure of the Opposition’s attempts to tarnish the Election Commission’s reputation.