PM Modi's Lok Sabha Win Draws Cheers From 75+ Global Leaders

In the wake of India’s 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has garnered widespread recognition and well-wishes from more than 75 world leaders. The congratulatory messages, sourced from leaders spanning across diverse regions including Asia, Europe, Africa, West Asia, and the Caribbean, underscore the global significance of India’s democratic process and the impact of Modi’s electoral triumph.

Thank you President @edgarsrinkevics for your warm message. We value our friendship with Latvia and look forward to deepening this partnership. https://t.co/LBe7bJcPeo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2024

From Asia to Europe, Africa to West Asia, and beyond, leaders have reached out to express their felicitations to PM Modi for securing victory in the general elections. Notable among them are the leaders of Nordic nations such as Denmark and Norway, who have extended their congratulations to Modi, underscoring the breadth of international acknowledgment of India’s electoral outcome.

Dear @CharlesMichel, we appreciate you for your kind words for the Indian democracy. We are committed to strengthening mutually beneficial India- EU strategic partnership . https://t.co/Z0QFr9IZS2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2024

Among the esteemed leaders who have conveyed their warm regards are prominent figures like UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, European Council President Charles Michel, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Singapore PM Lawrence Wong, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, among others.

Thank you, Your Highness, for your warm wishes. Your affection for India and your exemplary leadership have been a source of great strength for our ties. Look forward to our continued engagement in the coming years. https://t.co/Js998lR6ro — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2024

Thank you @vonderleyen. India-EU strategic partnership is defined by the depth of our shared democratic values, interests and the unlimited opportunities. Looking forward to elevate the India-EU ties to greater heights. Best wishes on behalf of the world’s largest democracy for… https://t.co/jCAZdPdD4x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2024

The messages of congratulations reflect a diverse array of sentiments and aspirations for the future of India’s leadership under Modi’s stewardship. Leaders from G20 nations, including Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, France, the US, the United Kingdom, and Russia, have extended their felicitations, underscoring the global resonance of India’s electoral process.

Thank you Prime Minister @Dr_Hunmanet_PM for your kind wishes. India and Cambodia partnership will further deepen in the times to come. https://t.co/xl00Ln5KHk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2024

Several world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, and UK PM Rishi Sunak, have personally reached out to PM Modi to convey their best wishes, highlighting the personal rapport shared between leaders across nations.

READ MORE : Does Congress’s Revitalization In Assam, Securing 3 Seats With 2 Stunning Victories, Signal Renewed Hope For The Party?

Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, in her message, emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between Denmark and India, expressing optimism for bolstering ties under Modi’s leadership. Similarly, Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Store underscored the significance of deeper cooperation between India and Norway, lauding India’s democratic exercise as the world’s largest.

Deeply value your greetings my friend Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. India and Sweden will build on our strong partnership, including in the area of sustainable and green development. @SwedishPM https://t.co/zENThHoc0f — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2024

Thank you for your warm wishes my friend @EmmanuelMacron. 🇮🇳-🇫🇷 strategic partnership is underscored by exceptional trust and confidence. I look forward to working with you to realise our Horizon 2047 vision for the benefit of our people and the world. https://t.co/q4EL5DecAi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2024

The congratulatory messages extend beyond traditional diplomatic exchanges, reflecting the depth of bilateral relations and shared goals for collaboration across various sectors. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted the strategic partnership between India and the UAE, expressing eagerness for continued collaboration towards shared development objectives.

Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 5, 2024

Today I spoke to @narendramodi to congratulate him on his election victory. The UK and India share the closest of friendships, and together that friendship will continue to thrive. ब्रिटेन और भारत के बीच करीबी मित्रता है, और साथ मिलकर यह मित्रता आगे बढ़ती रहेगी। 🇬🇧🇮🇳 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 5, 2024

I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being reelected for a third consecutive term.

May the friendship between India and Israel continue to surge towards new heights. Badhaai Ho ! — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 5, 2024

The European Union, represented by European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, reiterated its commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership with India, acknowledging India’s pivotal role in addressing global challenges.

Thank you for your kind wishes PM @GiorgiaMeloni. We remain committed to deepening India-Italy strategic partnership which is underpinned by shared values and interests. Looking forward to working together for global good. https://t.co/Qe7sFoASfg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2024

From France to the United States, world leaders have underscored the significance of India’s democratic process and expressed their commitment to advancing partnerships with India under Modi’s leadership. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in his message, commended the Indian electorate for exercising their right to vote and pledged to advance partnership with the Indian government.

The global response to India’s electoral outcome underscores the significance of India’s democratic process on the world stage and reflects the esteem in which PM Modi is held by leaders across continents. As India embarks on a new chapter under Modi’s leadership, the well-wishes from world leaders serve as a testament to the country’s growing stature and influence on the global stage.

Show Full Article