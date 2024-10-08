The Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency, located in the Rohtak district, holds substantial significance in Haryana politics. Hooda, who has represented this seat in the 2009, 2014, and 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, has once again reaffirmed his popularity among the constituency’s voters.

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda emerged victorious from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency, a stronghold for him in Haryana, clinching his seat by over 71,000 votes. The single-phase polling for Haryana, held on October 5, saw a turnout of 61%, highlighting the state’s active participation in this significant election.

The Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency, located in the Rohtak district, holds substantial significance in Haryana politics. Hooda, who has represented this seat in the 2009, 2014, and 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, has once again reaffirmed his popularity among the constituency’s voters. This fourth-time MLA, a two-term chief minister and four-term Member of Parliament, is a notable figure within the Congress party and a prominent Jat leader, a community pivotal in Haryana’s political landscape. The Jats’ influence is especially pronounced in about 40 of the state’s 90 assembly seats, making Hooda’s victory even more consequential.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda contested the election in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi against , BJP’s Manju Hooda, AAP’s Pravin Guskhani, JJP’s Sushila Devi, and INLD’s Krishan. Despite facing these challengers, Hooda managed to secure his constituency with an overwhelming margin, reflecting the trust he has built among his voters over the years.

As the Congress leader of the opposition in Haryana, Hooda’s statement that his party is on the path to majority has stirred hope among Congress supporters. “I have news that counting is stopped at several places. We are getting the majority. This is a game, the ball is sometimes here, sometimes there, but we will do the final goal,” he said confidently. Hooda’s statement reflects the Congress’ optimism in translating the exit poll predictions into reality.

ALSO READ: Who’s Winning Haryana? Kumari Selja Confirms NewsX