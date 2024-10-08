Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Haryana Elections: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins, says “Will do The Final Goal”

The Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency, located in the Rohtak district, holds substantial significance in Haryana politics. Hooda, who has represented this seat in the 2009, 2014, and 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, has once again reaffirmed his popularity among the constituency’s voters.

Haryana Elections: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins, says “Will do The Final Goal”

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda emerged victorious from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency, a stronghold for him in Haryana, clinching his seat by over 71,000 votes. The single-phase polling for Haryana, held on October 5, saw a turnout of 61%, highlighting the state’s active participation in this significant election. 

The Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency, located in the Rohtak district, holds substantial significance in Haryana politics. Hooda, who has represented this seat in the 2009, 2014, and 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, has once again reaffirmed his popularity among the constituency’s voters. This fourth-time MLA, a two-term chief minister and four-term Member of Parliament, is a notable figure within the Congress party and a prominent Jat leader, a community pivotal in Haryana’s political landscape. The Jats’ influence is especially pronounced in about 40 of the state’s 90 assembly seats, making Hooda’s victory even more consequential.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda contested the election in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi against , BJP’s Manju Hooda, AAP’s Pravin Guskhani, JJP’s Sushila Devi, and INLD’s Krishan. Despite facing these challengers, Hooda managed to secure his constituency with an overwhelming margin, reflecting the trust he has built among his voters over the years.

As the Congress leader of the opposition in Haryana, Hooda’s statement that his party is on the path to majority has stirred hope among Congress supporters. “I have news that counting is stopped at several places. We are getting the majority. This is a game, the ball is sometimes here, sometimes there, but we will do the final goal,” he said confidently. Hooda’s statement reflects the Congress’ optimism in translating the exit poll predictions into reality.

ALSO READ: Who’s Winning Haryana? Kumari Selja Confirms NewsX

Filed under

bhupendra singh hoods haryana congress Haryana Elections

Also Read

Congress Breaks 19 Years Of Exile After Vinesh Phogat Wins Julana

Congress Breaks 19 Years Of Exile After Vinesh Phogat Wins Julana

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body...

Nam Dinh Is All Set To Host India-Vietnam Friendly

Nam Dinh Is All Set To Host India-Vietnam Friendly

Shakti Rani Sharma’s Political Rise: From Ambala’s First Woman Mayor to BJP’s Victory in Kalka

Shakti Rani Sharma’s Political Rise: From Ambala’s First Woman Mayor to BJP’s Victory in Kalka

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Entertainment

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Michael Bay To Direct Will Smith’s ‘Fast and Loose’?

Michael Bay To Direct Will Smith’s ‘Fast and Loose’?

When And Where To Watch National Film Awards 2024 Live

When And Where To Watch National Film Awards 2024 Live

Cissy Houston, Grammy Award Winner And Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dies At 91

Cissy Houston, Grammy Award Winner And Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dies At 91

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox