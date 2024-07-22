Democrats Excited About Kamala Harris' Nomination: Foreign Affairs Expert

US President Joe Biden’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election is expected to energize the Democratic campaign, just 100 days before the election. Robinder Sachdev, a foreign expert and founder of New Delhi’s The Imagindia Institute, suggested that Harris’s nomination was a logical step following Biden’s underwhelming performance in a pre-presidential debate against former President Donald Trump.

Sachdev commented, “I think it is good for the Democratic Party because the party was completely demoralized and directionless under the leadership of Biden right now. So it will be good for the party.”

He believes that Kamala Harris will be a formidable opponent due to her potential to attract significant voter support, particularly among women, and on issues like abortion. “Harris will attract the votes of black women, African-Americans, and Indian-Americans, as she is half-Indian American and half-African American. The black women would also come out in good numbers to support her. These two constituencies will support her, so overall, the Democratic campaign will gain much more traction,” Sachdev said.

Regarding Donald Trump’s statements, Sachdev noted, “Any politician will say that they will defeat the other person easily. So Donald Trump is no exception. It is also part of the rhetoric for his own party to avoid thinking they now face a stronger candidate. And secondly, it’s all psychological warfare in politics.”

Sachdev also pointed out that recent events, like the assassination attempt on Trump, might work in his favor. “Certain things have happened which are going in favor of Trump. The assassination attempt will bring him some sympathy votes. But more than that, Trump’s enthusiastic base views him almost like a semi-god, believing that he was saved by divine intervention to accomplish greater things for the nation,” Sachdev added.

Despite this, Sachdev believes that while Trump might gain some sympathy, it will not be sufficient for him to win the election. With Kamala Harris entering the race, the contest is expected to be very tight.

Following Biden’s announcement on Sunday that he was withdrawing from the presidential race and endorsing Harris, several senior Democrats have rallied behind her. However, Harris still needs to secure enough delegates to replace Biden. A candidate must obtain 1,986 delegates to win the nomination. According to a report by The Hill, Democratic delegates from Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Florida, and Louisiana have pledged their support to Harris, totaling a significant number of delegates.

