At 81 years old, Biden halted his re-election campaign on Sunday, responding to mounting calls for him to step down after a tumultuous debate with Trump. The exchange, just four months before the election, cast doubts on Biden’s suitability for office. Biden intends to complete his term, which concludes on January 20, 2025.

“It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden said in a statement.