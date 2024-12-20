22nd Chennai International Film Festival: Vijay Sethupathi And Sai Pallavi Win Best Actor And Actress Awards, Plus More – Full List Here!

The 22nd Chennai International Film Festival, held from December 12-19, 2024, honored outstanding talents in Indian cinema. Sai Pallavi won Best Actress, while Amaran was crowned Best Film. Notable awards included Vijay Sethupathi for Best Actor and Arvind Swami for Favourite Actor.

The 22nd Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) took place from December 12 to December 19, 2024, continuing its legacy of honoring outstanding films and talent in Indian cinema. The event recognized excellence in 26 categories, including Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Actress. Let’s explore the winners of the prestigious awards at this year’s festival.

Sai Pallavi Wins Best Actress Award – The Best Actress award was presented to the talented Sai Pallavi for her portrayal of Hindu Rebecca Varghese in Amaran. Her performance captivated audiences, securing her the top honor in this category.

Best Film Award – The Best Film of the festival went to Amaran. Directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, the film’s success also earned a cash prize of ₹1 lakh for both the director and producer Mahendran.

Second Best Film – The award for Second Best Film was given to Lapper Pandu, directed by Thamilarasan Pachimuthu. Both the director and producer Lakshmanan received a cash prize of ₹50,000 each for their efforts.

Special Jury Award – The Special Jury Award for Best Film was given to Jama, directed by Pari Ilavazhagan. The director received the award along with a ₹50,000 cash prize.

Best Entertaining Film – The Best Entertaining Film award was claimed by Vettaiyan, directed by T. C. Gnanavel, featuring the iconic Rajinikanth.

Aravind Swami Favourite Actor Award – The Favourite Actor award went to Arvind Swami for his stellar performance in Meyazhalan.

Best Actor and Best Actress – Vijay Sethupathi won the Best Actor award for his role in Maharaja, while Sai Pallavi secured the Best Actress award for Amaran.

Favourite Actress – The Favourite Actress award was presented to Anna Ben for her role in Kottukali.

Full Winner List of the 22nd Chennai International Film Festival

Best Cinematographer: Sai (Amaran)

Best Editor: Philomin Raj (Maharaja)

Best Child Artist: Ponvel (Vazhai)

Best Character Actor: Attakathi Dinesh (Lapper Pandu)

Best Character Actress: Dushara Vijayan (Vettaiyan)

Best Writer: Nithilan Swaminathan (Maharaja)

Best Composer: G. V. Prakash Kumar (Amaran)

Best Art Director: S. S. Moorthy (Thangalaan)

Best Social Film: Nandan

Special Jury Awards: Mari Selvaraj (Vazhai), Pa. Ranjith (Thangalaan), Seenu Ramasamy (Kozhipanai Selladurai), Yogibabu (Boat)

Amitabh Bachchan Youth Icon Award: Arulnidhi

Best Short Film: Kayamai

Rising Star Award: Arjun Das (Rasavathi)

