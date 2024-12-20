Home
Friday, December 20, 2024
Mufasa: The Lion King Opens In Theaters—When Will It Be On Disney+?

Mufasa: The Lion King Opens In Theaters—When Will It Be On Disney+?

The long-awaited prequel to the 2019 live-action The Lion King, Mufasa: The Lion King, has made its debut in theaters, capturing attention with its compelling story and impressive cast. Directed by the Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins, this live-action film delves into the origins of Mufasa, from his early days as a lion cub to eventually becoming the revered king of the Pride Lands.

The movie was officially released in theaters on Friday, December 20, 2024. Currently, it is exclusively available on the big screen, with moviegoers able to find screenings across various theaters nationwide through platforms such as Fandango. If you’re eager to see Mufasa: The Lion King, now is the time to catch it in theaters.

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS VIDEO:

For those curious about streaming options, Mufasa: The Lion King will not be available on Netflix. Since the film is produced by Disney, it is expected to follow the same pattern as other Disney films, which typically make their way to Disney+ rather than Netflix. As per recent reports, Mufasa will likely be available for streaming on Disney’s platform after its theatrical run.

At this point, the movie has not yet been released on Disney+. However, based on trends from other recent Disney films, it is expected that Mufasa: The Lion King could arrive on Disney+ a few months after its theater release. For example, Inside Out 2, another recent Disney movie, was available on Disney+ about three months after its release in theaters. Following a similar timeline, Mufasa may make its Disney+ debut in late March 2025. Before that, it could be available for digital purchase or rental by the end of February 2025.

Until then, fans eager to watch the film will need to head to theaters to experience the thrilling journey of Mufasa’s rise to power.

ALSO READ: Viduthalai Part 2 Twitter Review: Vijay Sethupathi Steals The Show In Vetrimaaran’s Intense Sequel, But Does It Overdo The Revolution?

Filed under

Disney live-action film Disney+ release Mufasa origins Mufasa: The Lion King

