Viduthalai Part 2 Twitter Review: Vijay Sethupathi Steals The Show In Vetrimaaran’s Intense Sequel, But Does It Overdo The Revolution?

Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran and starring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori, opened to mixed reviews today. While fans praised its intense first half and powerful performances, some found the revolutionary themes overdone.

The much-awaited sequel Viduthalai Part 2, helmed by ace director Vetrimaaran, finally hit theaters today, December 20. Starring powerhouse performers Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, and Manju Warrier, the movie delves deep into hard-hitting themes of oppression, politics, and revolution. As expected, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions, offering a wide spectrum of reviews for this gritty crime thriller.

Building on the success of the first installment released in 2023, Viduthalai Part 2 carried enormous expectations. The film promised to push boundaries with its raw storytelling, socially relevant themes, and unflinching commentary on societal issues. As the curtains rose, fans and critics eagerly flocked to theaters, hoping to experience yet another cinematic triumph from Vetrimaaran.

The Social Media Verdict: A Tale of Mixed Reactions

As soon as the film debuted, fans wasted no time posting their reviews on platforms like Twitter X, offering insights into the film’s highlights and drawbacks.

Praised for Performances and Dialogues

A section of viewers lauded the performances of the lead cast. A netizen wrote,

“#ViduthalaiPart2 1st Half: POWERFUL! Dialogues are landing like sharp bullets. Openly references Dravidam, Tamil Desiyam, and communism. Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier, and Soori are perfect.”

#ViduthalaiPart2 1st Half : POWERFUL! 🔥 Dialogues are landing as sharp bullets.. Against oppression of all forms.. Openly references Dravidam, Tamil Desiyam and communism policies.. @VijaySethuOffl , @ManjuWarrier4 and @sooriofficial are perfect..@ilaiyaraaja 👏… — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 20, 2024

Another user echoed similar sentiments:

“Vijay Sethupathi steals the show. Dialogues and action are raw and rustic. Politics-focused, yet engaging.”

Mixed Reviews on Screenplay and Storytelling

While the screenplay received some applause for being solid, others found it overly dense. A fan shared,

“The first 30 minutes were terrific, but certain scenes felt dragged due to overemphasis on revolution.”

First Half – 👍 Initial 30 Mins Terrific. VJS show all the way. Dialogues & Actions Pakka. Too much of Puratchi, But Engaging!#ViduthalaiPart2 — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) December 20, 2024

Another viewer criticized the pacing, stating,

“The contemporary portions lasted only 15 minutes, and while flashbacks were impactful, some parts felt overstuffed.”

Vetrimaaran’s Direction: A Double-Edged Sword

Fans were divided on Vetrimaaran’s approach. Some admired his ability to balance impactful sequences with romantic interludes, as noted in this comment:

“VetriMaaran not only showcases powerful scenes but also portrays romance beautifully. VJS and Manju Warrier’s love sequence was poignant.”

#ViduthalaiPart2 First Half – Above average to Good 👌 – Started off with a Banger & hard hitting 30 mins🩸

– Filled with Flashback of VJS… Contemporary portions were just 15 mins🤝

– Few scenes felt dragged due to the over usage of Revolution !!

– VijaySethupathi as performer… pic.twitter.com/7AxiXCFo11 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) December 20, 2024

However, another review critiqued his heavy reliance on dialogue:

“The film works despite being heavy on exposition. Vetrimaaran’s usual script improvisations and reshoots have made the final output overstuffed.”

The First Half: A Rollercoaster of Emotions

Fans widely praised the opening 30-40 minutes, calling them intense and engaging. From raw action to sharp political commentary, the initial half of the movie captivated audiences. A reviewer exclaimed,

“The first 40 minutes are truly a banger! VJS has more scope compared to Soori. Vetrimaaran at his best!”

Yet, some felt that this intensity waned as the film progressed, attributing the uneven pacing to its revolutionary overtones.

The Cast: Stellar Performances All Around

The performances of the lead cast also drew mixed opinions. Vijay Sethupathi’s portrayal of the central character continued to impress, with many calling it his best performance in recent times. His ability to bring depth to a character involved in the revolution was lauded. Soori, despite his strong performance, was occasionally overshadowed by Sethupathi’s dominant screen presence. Manju Warrier also received praise for her portrayal of a strong yet vulnerable character, adding a fresh dynamic to the film.

The Final Word: A Film That Sparks Debate

While Viduthalai Part 2 continues to spark discussions on social media, it has undeniably struck a chord with audiences for its daring themes and compelling performances. Whether it’s labeled as a masterpiece or criticized for being over-revolutionized, the film has succeeded in initiating conversations about oppression and politics, which are central to its narrative.

Despite clashing with other major releases like UI, Marco, and Bachhala Malli, Viduthalai Part 2 is performing well in theaters, drawing audiences eager to witness Vetrimaaran’s bold storytelling.

Viduthalai Part 2 stands as a testament to Vetrimaaran’s fearless approach to cinema. While opinions on the film remain divided, there’s no denying the impact it has left on viewers, proving once again that bold storytelling and stellar performances can captivate even the harshest critics.

