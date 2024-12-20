Where Is Yuvika Chaudhary? Prince Narula Shares Pic With Newborn Sans Wife Amid Marriage Trouble Rumours

Prince and Yuvika, who fell in love during their time on Bigg Boss 9, have been together ever since. The couple announced their pregnancy in June and welcomed their baby girl in October.

Prince Narula recently celebrated his daughter’s two-month milestone by sharing a heartwarming post on Instagram.

In the photo, the reality star is seen holding his daughter in his arms, with his hand covering her face as he gazes lovingly at her. In his caption, he expressed his affection, writing, “Happy 2 months to my baby love ikleen papa loves u the most.”

Where Is Yuvika Chaudhary?

After the post was shared, fans quickly noticed that Prince’s wife, Yuvika Chaudhary, was missing from the picture. This led to concern among social media users, with many wondering if everything was alright between the couple. One user commented, “Thoda sa care Yuvika ko bhi dekna, ye phase bohot tough hota hai,” while another asked, “Where is Yuvika?”

Rumors of Marital Trouble Surface

The post comes amid ongoing rumors about tension in Prince and Yuvika’s relationship. Speculation about their marriage started after Yuvika was absent from Prince’s birthday celebration last month. On November 24, Prince posted pictures from his 34th birthday bash, where he was seen posing with his daughter, but Yuvika was noticeably absent. He also shared an emotional message and revealed that they had named their daughter Ekleen.

Prince Narula’s Comments Raise Concerns

Adding to the speculation, Prince made comments in an interview that left fans worried. He recounted how he had been shooting in Pune when he received the news of Yuvika’s delivery. Prince mentioned that he rushed to the hospital, noting that his parents were upset because they were informed only at the last minute. He admitted, “I didn’t even know the baby was coming. I found out from someone else. It was a huge surprise for me.”

Prince and Yuvika, who fell in love during their time on Bigg Boss 9, have been together ever since. The couple announced their pregnancy in June and welcomed their baby girl in October.