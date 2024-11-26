52nd International Emmy Awards: This Indian Series Lost The Big Award, Check All Winners Here

This year, the prestigious ceremony featured 56 nominees from 21 nations, including India, the UK, Australia, Brazil, and France, among others.

The 52nd International Emmy Awards were held at the New York Hilton Midtown, captivating global audiences. The event aired live from 5 PM to 11 PM EST, and Indian fans tuned in on Tuesday from 3:30 AM to 9:30 AM IST via iemmys.tv.

This year, the prestigious ceremony featured 56 nominees from 21 nations, including India, the UK, Australia, Brazil, and France, among others.

Vir Das Shines as Host

Indian stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das, who won his first International Emmy last year for his Netflix special Landing, returned as the evening’s host. With his humor and energy, Das set a vibrant tone for the night, solidifying his connection to the Emmys.

International Emmy Awards: Indian Nominees and Representation

India’s presence at the awards included Vir Das and a nomination for the drama The Night Manager, featuring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Tillotama Shome. Despite its strong performance, the show lost the Best Drama Series category to France’s Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God).

Aditya Roy Kapur represented the Indian contingent at the event alongside Das, whose antics delighted the crowd.

Major Winners Across Categories

Drama Series

Winner: Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God) – France

The Newsreader – Season 2 (Australia)

The Night Manager (India)

Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido – Season 2 (Yosi, the Regretful Spy) (Argentina)

Comedy

Winner: División Palermo – Argentina

Daily Dose of Sunshine (South Korea)

Deadloch (Australia)

HPI – Season 3 (HIP) (France)

TV Movie/Mini-Series

Winner: Liebes Kind (Dear Child) – Germany

Other Nominees:

Anderson Spider Silva (Brazil)

Deaf Voice: A Sign-Language Interpreter in Court (Japan)

The Sixth Commandment (United Kingdom)

Best Performance by an Actor

Winner: Timothy Spall (The Sixth Commandment) – United Kingdom

Julio Andrade (Betinho: No Fio da Navalha) – Brazil

Haluk Bilginer (Sahsiyet – Season 2) – Türkiye

Laurent Lafitte (Tapie) – France

Best Performance by an Actress

Winner: Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying (Hunger) – Thailand

Adriana Barraza (El Último Vagón) – Mexico

Sara Giraudeau (Tout va bien) – France

Jessica Hynes (There She Goes) – United Kingdom

Notable Wins in Other Categories

Documentary: Otto Baxter: Not a F**ing Horror Story – United Kingdom

Sports Documentary: Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story – United Kingdom

Non-Scripted Entertainment: Restaurant Misverstand (The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes) – Belgium

Arts Programming: Pianoforte – Poland

Short-Form Series: Punt de no Retorn (Point of no Return) – Spain

Kids’ Categories

Kids: Animation: Tabby McTat – United Kingdom

Kids: Factual & Entertainment: La Vida Secreta de tu Mente (The Secret Life of Your Mind) – Mexico

Kids: Live-Action: En af Drengene (One of the Boys) – Denmark

Vir Das’ Emotional Farewell

As the night concluded, Vir Das reflected on his role as host, expressing gratitude for the opportunity and admiration for the Emmys. “This is a platform for underdogs, for those who work harder to be here. I hope this isn’t the end of my journey with this incredible event,” he remarked.

The International Emmys 2024 stood as a testament to the diversity and excellence of global television, spotlighting talent from all corners of the world.