Ranveer Singh Becomes Latest Target Of Deepfake AI Video Just A Day Before Lok Sabha Polls- Deets Inside!

A deepfake video of actor Ranveer Singh has gone viral on social media where he is being shown criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment and inflation. The video is made using an artificial intelligence voice clone of the Bollywood actor.

In the original video, the actor was talking about his divine experience from his recent visit to Varanasi. Actor Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon had gone for a fashion show for Manish Malhotra’ s design at Varanasi’s Namo Ghat. Both the actors visited Vishwanath temple before the show and shared their spiritual experiences.

After Aamir Khan’s deepfake video, a deepfake video of Ranveer Singh has also surfaced. In the deepfake video, Ranveer is seen criticizing the BJP and expressing support for the Congress.@RanveerOfficial @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/znG6BBmivB — Sandeep Panwar (@tweet_sandeep) April 18, 2024

BOOM discovered that the video has been digitally edited with a synthetic voice clone. In the original video, which was an interview with Asian News International (ANI), the actor lauded the prime minister and claimed that the latter was celebrating India’s cultural history.

“This is Modiji’s purpose. He intended to celebrate our sad lives, our fear, our unemployment and inflation. Because our India is now heading towards a time of injustice at such a pace… so we should never stop demanding our development and justice – this is why we must think and vote”, the actor says in the 42-second deepfake video.

After Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh becomes the target for deepfake video where he at last urged people to vote for Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Congress spokesperson Sujata Paul posted the video on her verified X handle with the caption, “Vote for Nyaya (Justice) Vote for Congress”.