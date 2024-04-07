Currently revelling in the success of Crew, Kriti Sanon has had her share of ups and downs in her career. Recently, her performance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also received recognition from both audiences and critics alike. While she may be enjoying recent victories, Kriti’s journey in the film industry over the past decade has been anything but easy, as she had to navigate numerous challenges. In a candid interview, Kriti confessed to feeling frustrated, especially when opportunities seemed to favour star kids.

Kriti Sanon stated, “There was a phase where I was just very restless because I knew that I had way more potential than what I could portray in the opportunities that I had in front of me. I wanted something deeper. I wanted something where I could just show my potential as an actor way more. I always say this that as an actor ‘Aapko jitna ghada milega, utna hi aap bhar sakte ho. Agar aapko chota vessel diya jayega toh usme aap utna hi paani bhar sakte ho. Agar aapko bada diya jayega toh aap aur bhar sakte ho.’ (You can only fill a vessel with as much as it holds. If it’s small, you can only pour in so much water. If it’s big, you can pour in more.) So I was looking for that bada vessel for a very long time.”

Kriti further said, “I was getting frustrated because I was like, I know I can do it; I know I can kill it, but I don’t have it in front of me. At that point, I was also seeing some new faces, some of them belonging to the film background, coming in having not done anything and getting opportunities that I was like, how?”

Kriti made her Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff in Heropanti. Her most recent appearance was in Rajesh A Krishnan’s Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma in pivotal roles. The actor’s next project is her home-production, Do Patti.