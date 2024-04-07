What Is Ranbir Kapoor's Net Worth In 2024? 'Animal' Star Has Shelled Out Rs. 6 Crore On A New Bentley

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying the success of his recent film, Animal, and has decided to celebrate by adding a new car to his collection. Kapoor recently took delivery of the new Bentley Continental GT, expanding his already impressive garage. Ranbir Kapoor was spotted driving his new car around his Mumbai residence. The luxurious Continental GT is equipped with a 4.0-litre V8 engine, delivering 542 bhp and 770 Nm of torque. This two-door coupe can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 4 seconds, with a top speed of 318 kmph.

What Is The Cost Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Bentley?

The Continental GT, finished in Sapphire Blue, represents the epitome of luxury grand tourers from the brand. Priced at over Rs. 6 crore (on-road), the Bentley Continental GT offers a range of customizable options.This marks Ranbir’s second luxury car acquisition within a year.

In 2023, the actor purchased the new-generation Range Rover LWB, replacing his previous model, which he still uses as his daily driver. The addition of the Bentley appears to be a more extravagant purchase for Kapoor. Over the years, Kapoor has also owned vehicles such as the Audi A8 L, Audi R8, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, and a Ducati Multistrada gifted to him by actor Sanjay Dutt.

READ MORE: Will Dev Patel’s Monkey Man Have A Sequel? Actor Feels, “This Sounds Like A Cliché But…”

ALSO READ: Ramayana Cast Salary Revealed: Ranbir Kapoor To Pocket Rs.250 Crore For The Trilogy, Sai Pallavi & Yash Fall Way Behind

What Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Net Worth In 2024?

According to reports, the actor possesses an astounding net worth of Rs. 345 crores, primarily amassed through his flourishing film career and lucrative brand partnerships. Speaking of his movie fees, Ranbir Kapoor apparently demands a fee of Rs. 50 crores for each film project, coupled with a share of the film’s profits, resulting in annual earnings of Rs. 30 crores.

Kapoor’s net worth is said to increase annually by an impressive 40 percent. His real estate holdings include a luxurious 4 BHK apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, valued at Rs. 35 crores, and a high-end residence in Pune’s Trump Towers worth Rs. 13 crore. Notably, he earns an annual rental income of approximately Rs. 48 lakhs from his Pune property.

Ranbir Kapoor’s popularity extends beyond the film industry as he serves as a brand ambassador for various renowned brands, including Lays, Tasva, Asian Paints, Lenovo, Myntra, and Panasonic. As per a report, the Animal actor earns an impressive fee of approximately Rs 6 crores for each brand endorsement. Furthermore, he is an investor in Saavn and co-owns the football team Mumbai City FC.