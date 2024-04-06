Dev Patel has given more than 10 years of his career to make Monkey Man, a film in which he also plays the lead role. Since its premiere at SXSW last month, the action thriller has garnered widespread praise from both critics and audiences alike. When questioned about the potential for a sequel to Monkey Man, Dev refrained from dismissing the idea entirely, although he acknowledged that he is not actively pursuing it.

Will Dev Patel’s Monkey Man Have A Sequel?

During an interview with a leading Hollywood publication at the Los Angeles premiere of Monkey Man, Dev expressed his thoughts on the possibility of reprising his role in a sequel. He stated, “I’m trying not to get ahead of myself. I know this sounds like a cliché, but just to … birth this little thing, it’s been a huge undertaking. This is all a dream come true.”

Monkey Man also features Vipin Sharma, who portrays the character of trans woman Alpha in the film. Discussing the significance of representation in Monkey Man, Dev emphasized, “For me, this film is a tribute to the underdogs, the voiceless, and the marginalized. Together, they fight for justice and righteousness, and I felt it was important to include the hijra community, representing the third gender in India.”

In addition to Dev, Monkey Man boasts a talented cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikander Kher, Makarand Deshpande, Pitobash, and Vipin Sharma. The film’s official synopsis describes it as follows: “After years of pent-up anger, Kid finds a way to infiltrate the domain of the city’s corrupt elite. As his childhood trauma resurfaces, his scarred hands become instruments of vengeance, seeking retribution against those who have wronged him.”

Does Dev Patel’s Monkey Man Have An End-Credits Scene?

Spoilers here. Monkey Man opts not to include a post-credits scene. Instead, the film concludes after the Kid’s assault on Queenie’s Club. This decision allows the final moments of the film to stand independently, with the credits showcasing more of Jed Kurzel’s score. Despite the potentially open-ended nature of Monkey Man’s conclusion, the absence of a post-credits scene effectively brings the film to a close, leaving audiences with a sense of resolution.