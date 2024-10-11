Home
Friday, October 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Actor Mario Lopez Receives Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mario Lopez has become the latest celebrity to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He received the star on Thursday (October 10). His family members marked their presence at the felicitation ceremony, as per People.

Before unveiling his star, Lopez made a speech and addressed his family, sharing, “Today, I happen to be turning 51 years old and I’m still blessed to be doing what I love the most. Only now, what I love most is being a dad.”

He added, “As great an honor as it is to submit my family name here, what I’m most proud of is that my kids are here to see this — so they know that if they don’t just spend their time but use their time, they can achieve anything they want in their lives.”

Actor Mark Wahlberg also came to the ceremony to cheer for Lopez.

Lopez became a household name as ‘AC Slater’ on the hit ’90s teen series, “Saved By The Bell,” and he appeared and produced two seasons of the “Saved By The Bell” reboot for NBC’s Peacock. As an actor, Lopez also appeared on the NBC hit drama “This is Us” and the CW series “Jane the Virgin.”

Lopez has also made appearances on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Rookie,” and voiced the recurring role of ‘Cruz’ on Disney’s animated series “Elena of Avalor,” alongside his daughter Gia

MUST READ | ‘Superman’ Star Henry Cavill to Headline Live-Action Film Based On ‘Voltron’

(With inputs from ANI)

